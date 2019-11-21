Gemini, children’s choir perform at The Box
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will welcome Gemini in concert with All God’s Children Choir from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
Gemini is made up of twin brothers San and Laz Slomovits, award-winning songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who are known for their children’s music.
For part of this concert, Gemini will be joined by the All God’s Children Community Choir, a group of children and teens from around Southwest Michigan.
General admission is $10, and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Pamela Cameron to sign books in St. Joe
ST. JOSEPH — Pamela Cameron, the author of the historical picture book “Sport: Ship Dog of the Great Lakes,” will visit St. Joseph this weekend.
Cameron will sign copies of her book from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Forever Books, 312 State St.
In her book for ages 4-9, a stray dog wanders the Milwaukee docks until he realizes his calling: to be a ship dog. After being rescued from the Milwaukee River, Sport lives on the lighthouse tender ship, the Hyacinth. He helps the crew as they deliver supplies to lighthouses, maintain buoys and other safety features on Lake Michigan.
Cameron has been an elementary and middle school librarian and a public librarian in Wisconsin and Michigan. She is a member of the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History, the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, and the Great Lakes Historical Society.
For more info, call 982-1110 or email foreverbooks@att.net.
Tickets on sale for Handel’s ‘Messiah’
ST. JOSEPH — Tickets are now on sale for a Dec. 7 performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center Mainstage Theatre, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest Michigan Symphony Chorus will be joined by a cast of soloists at 7:30 p.m. to perform the Christmas portion of “Messiah.”
Soloists will be soprano Carrie VanDenburgh, mezzo-sopranos Rebecca Russcher and Lorie Kraus, tenor Andrew Fisher, and basses Armando Linares and Gary Cooper.
Tickets are $20-$35, and $5 for students.
For tickets, visit www.smso.org or call 982-4030.
ARS hosts new exhibit and grand re-opening
BENTON HARBOR — ARS Gallery, 147 Fifth St., will host an opening reception for “Palimpsest,” a new exhibit of paintings by Scott Elliott, from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
The reception also will celebrate the grand re-opening of ARS Gallery following renovations to the space over the past several weeks. The event will include small bites, wine, live music and a chance to meet the artist.
“We were fortunate to have amazing volunteers who worked tirelessly on the space to help us create a larger and more minimalist gallery that also includes a multipurpose stage,” Anna Russo-Sieber said.
Elliott said the title of the exhibition refers to something with diverse layers or aspects apparent beneath the service – such as a work of art on which traces of the original image remain, even after it has been scraped or rubbed.
“I sometimes paint over old canvases that are unfinished or otherwise unsatisfactory, and traces of the original image may be notable,” Elliott said. “I have no idea what they will look like, or what people will think of them 50 years from now, if any of them survive at all. It seems to me that I have lived my life in a similar fashion.”
Elliott and his wife, Eileen Cropley, were among the pioneers of the Benton Harbor Arts District when they bought and restored two buildings – one was Elliott’s gallery, which is now the site of The OutCenter, and the other was Cropley’s dance school, now the Citadel Dance and Music Center.
“Palimpsest” will be on display through Feb. 11.
For more info, call 277-5090 or visit arsartsandculture.org.
Symphony Orchestra hosts holiday concert
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Andrews University Symphony Orchestra will host its first Thanksgiving concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
Under the direction of Chris Wild and Nehemias Calsin, the orchestra will explore themes of grace, friendship and regeneration.
The performance will include “Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major” by Franz Joseph Haydn, “Fêtes” by Claude Debussy, Wild’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” and “Adventures on Earth” by John Williams.
Tickets are $6, and $4 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at howard.andrews.edu.
For more information, call 471-3560.
Four Winds announces Etheridge concert
NEW BUFFALO — Singer Melissa Etheridge will make a tour stop March 28 at Four Winds Casino Resort’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road.
Tickets for the 9 p.m. show go on sale on Friday. Prices range from $59 to $89.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons. Her hits include “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won her first Grammy.
In 2007, Etheridge won an Oscar for Best Original Song, and in 2011, she made her Broadway debut as St. Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera “American Idiot,” where she replaced Billie Joe Armstrong for one week.
She recently released “The Medicine Show.”
For more information on Etheridge, visit www.melissaetheridge.com.