The Box announces new hours
ST. JOESPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will begin its limited gallery hours today.
From now through March, the galleries will be open from noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The galleries will be open for extended hours during special events.
Access to the building’s tenants, artist studios and classes will be available through the Riverwalk entrance during normal business hours or by appointment.
In case of inclement weather, the Box will be closed when St. Joseph schools are closed.
For more information, email board@boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Tickets on sale for TCP’s ‘Savannah Sipping Society’
ST. JOSEPH — Tickets are now on sale for the Twin City Players’ production of “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
Tickets for the comedy are $12-$15, and can be purchased online at twincityplayers.org or by calling 429-0400.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7-8, 14-15; and 2 p.m. Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at the TCP Playhouse, 600 W. Glenlord Road.
On opening night, patrons are invited to join the cast and crew after the show for an afterglow reception featuring refreshments from Lemon Creek Winery and Bit of Swiss Pastry Shoppe.
In the show, directed by Kelly Carlin, four Southern women needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour – and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
Over six months, filled with laughter, misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, they find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment.