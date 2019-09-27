Tai Chi for Beginners set for Monday
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host Tai Chi for Beginners with Tsui-Lien Chang at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Bones in Balance classes start Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH — Lakeland Orthopedic Physical Therapy is enrolling participants for Bones in Balance, a program designed to teach those with osteoporosis and osteopenia how to live with these conditions through self-management.
Bones in Balance incorporates education and exercise, and is led by physical therapists. The program includes self-management tips from a pharmacist, registered dietitian and nurse educator.
Classes will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. or 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 1-24 at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
A physician’s order is required to participate.
There is a $25 registration fee to cover the cost of materials. The remaining amount is billable to insurance.
For more information, or to register, call 556-7150.
Heart failure class is Tuesday in Niles
NILES — Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer “Living Well with Heart Failure,” a free class about congestive heart failure, from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday.
The class will be in the Buchanan Health Resource Library at Lakeland Hospital, Niles, 32 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Participants will learn to identify common causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as new daily routines that can improve quality of life.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
Surgeons to discuss weight loss options
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center will offer a pair of free seminars, “Lose Weight ... Find Health,” next month.
The first seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community conference room at Lakeland Medical Suites, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles.
The second seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 16 in the community room at Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph.
Bariatric surgeons Michael Schuhknecht and Seth Miller will discuss programs available for losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight for years to come.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center specializes in working with each patient to create a customized lifestyle plan through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lakelandweightlosscenter.com/events or call 927-5361.
Free pre-diabetes class set at Niles hospital
NILES — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a free program designed to help anyone with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels learn about lifestyle changes that may help them avoid or delay the onset of diabetes.
The class will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in Buchanan Health Resource Library at Lakeland Hospital, Niles, 32 N. St. Joseph Ave.
During the first hour, a registered nurse will guide attendees through the disease process of diabetes and introduce healthy lifestyle changes. The final hour will be spent with a registered dietitian, who will suggest meal selections that can help attendees maintain health and manage weight.
A physician referral is not required, but registration is, as class size is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 556-2868.
Class focuses on Rightsizing Your Life
SOUTH HAVEN — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer another Aging Mastery Program class, Rightsizing Your Life, on Oct. 8.
The class will provide guidance around the pros and cons of rightsizing (downsizing) by thinking through the concerns and upsides to moving to a different living situation, along with the practical considerations of such a move.
Attendees will be able to develop a personalized approach to deciding what to keep and what to let go of.
The guest speaker will be Susie Marsh of Moxie Life Organizing. She is a licensed social worker, is vice president of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals in Michigan and is a member of the Institute for Challenging Disorganization.
The class will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at Senior Services of Van Buren County, 1635 76th St.
The fee for the class is $15. Scholarships are available.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Tara Gillette at taragillette@areaagencyonaging.org or 408-4369.