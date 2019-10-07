Watervliet library adds ‘Book & Bites’
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will start a new quarterly program at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Focusing on culture and cuisine, “Books & Bites” will include discussion of a given book, its historical context, crafts, games and cooking – all relating to the title at hand.
Tonight’s program will spotlight Amy Tan’s novel, “The Joy Luck Club.”
Participants will be treated to a cooking demonstration with samples, a discussion, archival film clips, mah-jongg and calligraphy.
For more information, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org.
Library hosts cultural immersion session
STEVENSVILLE — Local organization One World invites children in kindergarten through eighth grade to a cultural immersion session at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
There will be readings, performances, snacks, crafts and prizes centered on a particular culture.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Library hosting photo preservation workshop
DECATUR — Webster Memorial Library, 200 N. Phelps St., will host Thomas Henthorn of University of Michigan – Flint at 10 a.m. Saturday for “Capturing the Past: Identification and Care of Your Photograph Collection.”
Henthorn will offer an introduction to the preservation of photographs, including their identification, deterioration and care. Participants will learn how to recognize various photographic processes, ranging from daguerreotypes to inkjet prints. The workshop will address proper storage, care and handling.
Participants are encouraged to bring photographs for examination and discussion. One attendee will win an acid-free photo scrapbook.
The workshop is held in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which will be open to the public Oct. 26 to Dec. 8 at the library.
Registration is recommended. Register online at VBDL.org, by email to info@vbdl.org, or by calling 423-4771.
Women’s Club hosts Gov’t Day program
BRIDGMAN — The annual Government Day program sponsored by the Berrien County Republican Women’s Club will be at noon Oct. 16.
The buffet luncheon and speaker’s program will begin at Pebblewood Restaurant, 9794 Jericho Road.
Two student representatives from Berrien County high schools and a sponsor are invited as guests.
Michael McHenry, owner and lead trainer, along with instructor Nick Kruger, from F.M. K-9 in Berrien Center will speak on: “Law Enforcement and Their Canine Companions.”
Their training program includes basic courses in a variety of areas as well as obedience, health and care of dogs, sociability, searches, aggression control, court testimony, legal aspects, problem solving/solutions, and maintaining records. They will have a “trainee” with them for a live demonstration.
Cost for the luncheon is $15, payable at the door, and is open to the public.
An RSVP is requested by calling 465-3972 or 982-9939.
Registration now open for writers’ conference
NILES — Online registration now is open for the second annual Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference on Oct. 26 at Niles District Library.
The free event, which runs from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., provides instruction and information to aspiring authors in the areas of writing skills, publishing and marketing.
This year’s conference offers sessions on researching historic fiction, character development, marketing, comic book writing, creating great dialogue and more.
Presenters will include Barbara Belford, Marie LaPres (Erica Emelander), Barry Chessick, Carla Suson, Kirsten Jensen, Angela Sisk and Kate Collins.
Online registration is available at bit.ly/2NBDq13.
Same-day registration also will be available.
Paint pumpkins, gourds at the library
BENTON HARBOR — This week’s Wednesday Wow family program at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will feature the Krasl Art Center showing kids how to paint pumpkins and gourds from 5-6:30 p.m.
Nature photo session set for Saturday
NEW BUFFALO — The Friends of New Buffalo Library will host a hands-on workshop using smartphones for nature photography at 3 p.m. Saturday at Galien River County Park, 17424 Red Arrow Highway.
Photographer and artist George Kassal will offer a practical lesson on how to use a phone to capture the beauty of nature. Although Kassal will concentrate on iPhone photography, many of the same principles apply to Android phones.
Kassal has a master’s degree in photography and digital imaging and has taught art history and appreciation at colleges in northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.
The session is limited to 25 participants, so advance registration is required with a $10 deposit at the library.
The deposit is to ensure attendance, and will be returned at the session. The rain date is Sunday.
For more information, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Flea market returns
NEW TROY — The New Troy indoor flea market will begin its season from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, and continue on the second and third Saturdays of the month through April.
Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase from Red Brick Cafe. The market will include antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made and grown goodies.
The market will be at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Admission is free. Proceeds from space rentals benefit the community center, an all-volunteer facility run by the nonprofit Friends of New Troy.
For more information, or to secure a booth, contact Donald Heitsch 773-803-9773.
Batchelder to present ‘Captured in Time’
BANGOR — Wendy Batchelder, a historical interpreter, costumer and teacher, will present “Captured in Time,” one of her “Lost Arts” programs, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oddfellows Hall, 235 W. Monroe St.
She will talk about change in fashion, and how it can help identify a photo’s approximate age. Victorian fashions will be on hand to view and examine.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, call Bangor Branch Library at 427-8810.
Zombie Party slated for Oct. 19 at library
STEVENSVILLE — Teens are invited to a Zombie Party at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road.
Wear a costume or come dressed as a zombie. There will be food, games, prizes and more.
The party is intended for grades 6-12. Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Bridgman library hosts Knots & Pots workshop
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host Knots & Pots from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Attendees will make a macrame plant hanger that fits an original ceramic pot by NHM Ceramics.
The workshop is free, but registration is required as class size is limited to 15 adults.
To reserve a spot, call 465-3663.