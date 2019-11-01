Dr. to discuss future of wearable technology
Cardiologist Dennis Disch will lead a pair of free seminars – “Keeping Tabs on Your Ticker: Can a Smartwatch Save your Life?” – next week.
The first event will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday in the large meeting room at Lakeland Hospital, Niles, 31 N. St. Joseph Ave.
The second will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeland at Meadowbrook, 2550 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor.
Disch will discuss the future of wearable technology and its ability to detect and help treat heart-related conditions.
Attendees will be entered to win an Apple Watch Series 4, which is equipped with an electrical heart sensor, notifications for low and high heart rate, irregular rhythm, fall detection and emergency SOS. The winner will be drawn after the second seminar.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more info, or to register, call 927-5361 or visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/heartcare.
Dr. Keri Topouzian to speak at SJ library
ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Keri Topouzian, an author and functional medicine specialist, will present a lecture on functional medicine and bio-identical hormone therapy in St. Joseph.
The talk will begin at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 14 at Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St.
Seating is limited.
RSVP to Rebecca via text/call to 419-707-4110 or email drthelpdesk@gmail.com.
Library hosts talk on Alzheimer’s, dementia
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Attendees will learn about the effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia on the brain, risk factors, stages of the disease and more.
Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
‘Dementia and the Law’ set for Tuesday
BRIDGMAN — Bill Westerbeke will visit Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., for “Dementia and the Law” from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Attendees will learn what dementia is and how it affects their family. Westerbeke will discuss important considerations in planning as it relates to attendees and their loved ones with dementia.
‘Bones in Balance’ classes starting Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH — Lakeland Orthopedic Physical Therapy is enrolling participants for “Bones in Balance,” a program designed to teach those with osteoporosis and osteopenia how to live with these conditions through self-management.
Bones in Balance incorporates education and exercise, and is led by specially trained physical therapists. The program includes valuable self-management tips from a pharmacist, registered dietitian and nurse educator.
Classes will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. or 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Nov. 5-Dec. 3 at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
A physician’s order is required to participate.
There is a $25 fee to cover the cost of materials. The remaining amount is billable to insurance.
For more information, or to register, call 556-7150.
‘Living Well With Heart Failure’ starts Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host “Living Well With Heart Failure,” a free class about congestive heart failure from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in the Pharmacy Conference Room at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
Participants will learn to identify causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as new daily routines that can improve quality of life.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
Surgeons to discuss weight loss options
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center will host a pair of free seminars, “Lose Weight ... Find Health,” this month.
The first seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane. The second seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 20 in the community conference room at Lakeland Medical Suites, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles.
Bariatric surgeons Michael Schuhknecht and Seth Miller will discuss programs available for losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight for years to come.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center works with each patient to create a customized lifestyle plan through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and support groups.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lakelandweightlosscenter.com/events or call 927-5361.
Pre-diabetes class planned in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a free program designed to help anyone with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels learn about lifestyle changes that may help them avoid or delay the onset of diabetes.
The class will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the pharmacy conference room at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
During the first hour, a registered nurse will guide attendees through the disease process of diabetes and introduce healthy lifestyle changes. The second hour will be spent with a registered dietitian, who will suggest meal selections that can help attendees maintain health and manage weight.
This program does not require a physician’s referral. Registration, however, is required as class size is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 556-2868.
Free event in St. Joseph to focus on tinnitus
ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Kasewurm’s Professional Hearing Services, 511 Renaissance Drive, Suite 100, will host an informational event for those with tinnitus – the perception of ringing, buzzing or whistling in the ears – at 5 p.m. Monday.
Drs. Terry McIlvaine and Hannah Reeg and hearing instrument specialist Tony Meyer will discuss the causes, symptoms and potential relief solutions for people with tinnitus.
Tinnitus isn’t a condition, it’s a symptom of an underlying condition, such as hearing loss, ear injury or a circulatory system disorder. Although tinnitus can worsen with age, for many people, it can improve with treatment, according to a release.
Space is limited. To register, call 982-3444.
For more information, visit www.prohear.net.