Amateur radio license testing is Sunday
BENTON HARBOR — Amateur radio license exams will be given from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the meeting hall at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road.
Updated: July 23, 2021 @ 7:13 am
