Hearing seminar planned at library
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host a free hearing wellness seminar from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dr. Kasewurm’s Professional Hearing Services will be on hand.
Attendees will learn about the causes and impacts of hearing loss, and available treatment options.
For a free ear scan, register by calling 465-3663.
Youth mental health first aid course offered
WATERVLIET — Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a pair of free youth mental health first aid training courses next week.
The classes will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday in classrooms A and B at Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, 400 Medical Park Drive.
Participants must complete both sessions to obtain certification.
The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents. It teaches participants how to assist young people experiencing a mental health crisis until appropriate help is received or until the crisis resolves.
Training reviews typical adolescent development, teaches a five-step action plan to help those in crisis, and helps participants understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
A training manual and certification will be provided upon completion.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
Lakeland to host flu shot clinic
ST. JOSEPH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older as the best protection from influenza.
Spectrum Health Lakeland will host a flu shot clinic from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
The 2019-20 flu vaccine protects against H1N1 influenza as well as types A and B influenza. The flu clinic is open to ages 18 and older.
The cost of the flu shot is $30 at the time of the shot, or insurance can be billed. Those wanted Lakeland to bill their health insurance should bring their insurance card.
For more information, call 927-5154.
VIPs meeting Thursday
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Warren Center, 540 Williams St.
For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418.