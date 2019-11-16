Class to cover downsizing

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., will host a program on downsizing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kim Webb of Realty Executives Pro Brokers will answer questions like: Should I sell my house, or buy a new one first? What is the timeline needed to make it all happen? How do I get started?

Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.

Those who plan to attend are asked to call 429-7768 and RSVP.

Garden club meets Tuesday in Niles

NILES — The Four Flags Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex, 1600 Silverbrook Ave.

Casey Struecker, education and outreach coordinator of Chikaming Open Lands, will present “Create a Backyard Winter Wildlife Habitat.”

Refreshments will be served, and a business meeting will follow the presentation.

For more information, or to join the club, call 684-3427.