Class to cover downsizing
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., will host a program on downsizing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Kim Webb of Realty Executives Pro Brokers will answer questions like: Should I sell my house, or buy a new one first? What is the timeline needed to make it all happen? How do I get started?
Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.
Those who plan to attend are asked to call 429-7768 and RSVP.
Garden club meets Tuesday in Niles
NILES — The Four Flags Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex, 1600 Silverbrook Ave.
Casey Struecker, education and outreach coordinator of Chikaming Open Lands, will present “Create a Backyard Winter Wildlife Habitat.”
Refreshments will be served, and a business meeting will follow the presentation.
For more information, or to join the club, call 684-3427.