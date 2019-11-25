Veterans to speak at senior center
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., will host “Forgotten War Remembered: Korean War” at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
U.S. Navy veteran James O’Malley and Army veteran Gus Anton will offer a history lesson on the Korean War.
Korean War veterans will be encouraged to tell their stories, too.
Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.
Those who plan to attend are asked to call 429-7768 and RSVP.
Veterans Day program rescheduled at library
NEW BUFFALO — The World War II tale of Casey and the Flying Fortress, hosted by the Friends of New Buffalo Library, has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Buffalo Township Library, 36 N. Thompson St.
The program was postponed from Veterans Day due to bad weather.
Author Mark Farina will share the true story of Casey and the Flying Fortress about the pilot and crew of a B-17 bomber. The story covers the assembling and training of the crew to their struggle after becoming prisoners of war.
Farina also will talk about the discovery, some 60 years later, of details that the pilot’s surviving friends and crew members never knew.
The Friends’ next program will be on unique and rare ecosystems to Southwest Michigan at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 by Chikaming Open Lands Director Ryan Postema.
The presentation will look at glaciers, shifting sand dunes and the abundance of weather that have contributed to the creation of the rare and sometimes unique ecosystems in this corner of the state.
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library.
For more information, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Pay book fines with food in Bridgman
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., is offering the patrons the chance to pay off their book fines with food donations.
From Tuesday through Jan. 4, the library will accept unopened, nonperishable food and pantry items.
Patrons can bring the items to the front desk and have their overdue book fines removed.
All donated items will benefit the Bridgman/Lake Township community.
Adulting 101 returns at Lincoln Twp. library
STEVENSVILLE — Whether you’re planning to get a license or already have one, it’s important to know how to drive safely.
Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host “Adulting 101: Auto” at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
There will be snacks and driving tips and tricks. The class is for ages 12 and older. Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.