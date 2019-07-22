Hartford library hosts vintage sale this week
HARTFORD — Hartford Public Library, 15 Franklin St., will raise funds this week for the new Hartford Public Library/Art & Bonna Community Center with a vintage sale.
The sale runs from Monday to Saturday during library hours, and will include jewelry, vintage clothes and hats, collectible decorative items, unusual antique pieces and some new items.
The library hopes to raise at least $500. The library needs $300,000 to complete the project, according to a news release.
The library is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
For more info, contact the library at 621-3408 or hartfordlib@yahoo.com.
Federal employees meet Tuesday night
BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan Chapter 572 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Super Buffet, 1956 Pipestone Road.
Tara Gillette of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will speak on programs and services available to seniors.
For more info, contact Jean Rowe at 782-2769 or jeanrowe70@comcast.net.
Genealogical Society meets tonight
LAWRENCE — The Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St.
The program will focus on the history of immigration and naturalization in the United States. The presenter will be group vice president Jeff Fisher.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information, email vbrgs@yahoo.com or visit vbrgs.org.
Binder Park Zoo visits Bridgman library
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host Binder Park Zoo’s Amazing Adaptations program at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Free tickets are available at the library. Registration is required.
Attendees will see first-hand how different animals are specialized to live where humans never could.
Learn how to take better cellphone pics
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host “Taking Better Smartphone Pictures” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Photojournalist Jeffrey Smith will lead the two-hour workshop. Attendees will practice taking photos indoors and outdoors.
NAMI to host potluck picnic on Aug. 4
ST. JOSEPH — The National Alliance on Mental Illness will have a potluck picnic at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at Oakridge Community Church, 766 Oakridge Road. Beverages and paper products will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Genealogical Society meets Tuesday night
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 3653 Niles Road.
A video by Jonny Perl, “Chromosome Mapping for Absolute Beginners,” will be screened. This session is intended to provide an introduction to chromosome mapping.
For more information, visit www.bcgensoc.com or email info@bcgensoc.com.
Tour planned at Forest Lawn Cemetery
THREE OAKS — As part of Civil War Days in Three Oaks, a cemetery tour at Forest Lawn Cemetery is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Civil War Days founder and committee chair Kathy Alton will present the research of Teri Showalter and others. She will share the stories and service history of 15 Three Oaks soldiers.
Civil War Days runs from Friday through Sunday at Dewey Cannon Park in Three Oaks.
For a full-schedule of events, visit civilwardaysthreeoaks.jimdo.com.
Mobile food pantry visits New Troy
NEW TROY — A mobile food pantry will stop at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, at 4 p.m. today.
Historical Society meets Thursday night
GALIEN — The Galien Woods Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 108 Grant St.
Jason Kuntz will present on the life of Amelia Earhart.
The public is welcome to attend; there is no charge.
Covert library plans two events this week
COVER — At 3:30 p.m. today, hear a mermaid folktale, as told by teacher/artist Naima Abdul-Haqq, at Covert Branch Library, 33680 M-140.
There will be an oceanic display to pair with the story, and an art activity to follow the talk.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the interactive circus group Cirque Amongus will perform at the library.
Cirque Amongus offers hands-on programs designed to build self-esteem, develop motor skills, and promote teamwork.
Cirque Amongus consists of professional entertainers, teachers and instructors, who will introduce students to the fundamentals of circus arts. Participants will practice juggling, balancing and movement.
Audience participation is encouraged and expected.
For more information, call 764-1298 or visit www.vbdl.org.
Beach glass workshop planned in N. Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — The Friends of New Buffalo Library will host a workshop on beach glass at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St.
Beach glass expert and jewelry maker Linda Mickevicius of Beach Bums Jewels in Michigan City, Ind., will teach the first 25 registrants to make beach glass jewelry using a wire-wrapping technique.
The materials fee of $20 is reduced from the normal $50 fee for this popular workshop.
Accessories, such as chains, will be available for purchase, and participants can use their own beach glass or choose from Mickevicius’ collection. There will be a drawing for a free pendant.
Advance registration and payment can be made at the library’s front desk.
For more information, call the library at 469-2933.