New Legacy Project comes to St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Christian artists New Legacy Project will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church of the Nazarene, 3551 Niles Road.
Formerly known as Blackwood Legacy, the Nashville-based recording artists are on tour.
Early this year, Daywind Records released the group’s newest song “I’ll Stand.” Written by tenor Paul Secord, the song was inspired by the growing number of U.S. veterans and their families who aren’t able to find support as the veterans struggle through illnesses and mental health issues as a result of their service.
“I’ll Stand” is being placed in veterans’ hands along with a letter of thanks, a Bible and other resource information. New Legacy Project is working with churches nationwide to deliver these “thank you” packages to veterans hospitals and care homes.
The concert is free, and a freewill offering for the group will be collected.
For more info, visit www.newlegacyproject.com.
Megan Yacobozzi joins Muni Band on Sunday
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band’s 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts will feature vocalist Megan Yacobozzi, who will sing highlights from “The Sound of Music” and “Star Dust.”
Yacobozzi is a 2019 graduate of St. Joseph High School, where she performed in the Concert and Show choirs, helped lead the Women’s Ensemble and Chorale, and had prominent roles and solos in musicals, plays and concerts.
She has performed in more than 190 theatrical productions and concerts, including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Legally Blonde.”
In June, she performed with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Chorus throughout Budapest, Vienna and Prague as a featured soloist.
She traveled with the same group in 2017, as they performed in Ireland.
This fall, she will attend the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance in pursuit of a degree in voice performance, focusing in operatic studies.
The Sunday concerts at the John E. N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St., will continue each Sunday through Labor Day.
SH series presents Alliance Brass
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Performance Series will present a concert by Alliance Brass at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave.
This Chicago-based group formed in 2010. Acclaimed as “the perfect blend of virtuosity and vitality” by the Chicago Brass Festival, the quintet has a repertoire ranging from the early Renaissance to jazz and beyond.
Members of the ensemble have performed all over the world, having shared the stage with the likes of the Boston, Chicago and Cleveland symphony orchestras.
The group is made up of Amy Nelson, Chris O’Hara, Kelly Langenberg, Steve Duncan and Jim Langenberg.
The Performance Series will continue on Aug. 30, when contralto Meredith Arwady takes the stage.
Admission is $10. Students are free.