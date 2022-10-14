It's been a good year for country artists Lainey Wilson and Carly Pearce, who are being honored with their peers at the CMT Artists of the Year. The special airing Friday on CMT also celebrates the success of Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes. Hall of Famer Alan Jackson received the CMT artist of a lifetime award. Wilson said it feels like “the hard works is starting to pay off.” Pearce said her last year has been mind-blowing, after being named female artist of the year twice and having a hit duet with Ashley McBryde. Hayes will debut his new collaboration with Ciara on the TV special.