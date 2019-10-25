Alzheimer’s group meets Wednesday in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN — The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St.
Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages are welcome to attend.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418 or the library at 637-2403.
Chronic Pain PATH workshop set at Cass Family Clinic
CASSOPOLIS — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer the Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) workshop in Cassopolis beginning Nov. 5.
The workshop will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 10 at Cass Family Clinic, 261 M-62.
Chronic Pain PATH is a chronic disease self-management program. Participants will learn practical skills for living a healthy life with chronic pain. The focus is on self-care, learning new coping strategies and sharing experiences.
Participants will learn how to: exercise to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and endurance; overcome stress and relax; and pace activity and rest.
The class is free, but donations will be accepted.
Family members, friends and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Julie Schwarz at 982-7759 or julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org.
Financial advocates offer open enrollment events
Spectrum Health Lakeland financial advocates will offer a series of events to assist people who want to enroll in the marketplace and select a health insurance plan.
During a free, 15-minute session, an advocate will review the participant’s situation and walk him or her through the enrollment, step-by-step.
Events will be held:
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2, Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, 400 Medical Park Drive, classroom C
• 1-4:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Coloma Public Library, 151 W. Center St., community room
• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16, Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, community room
• 1-7 p.m. Nov. 22, Lakeland Hospital, Niles, 31 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles-Buchanan Resource Library
For a full financial screening, participants will need to bring paycheck stubs, ID, tax return and latest bank statement.
To schedule a 15-minute time slot, call 844-408-4103, ext.1.
Caring Circle to help those dealing with holiday blues
The public is invited to join Caring Circle for Holiday Blues, an annual program that allows individuals, families and friends to share and gain strength to handle grief during the holidays.
The program is free and open to the community.
To register, or for more information, call 429-7100.
Sessions will be:
• noon, Nov. 7, Caring Circle, 4017 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan
• noon, Nov. 12, Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph
• 4 p.m. Nov. 14, Caring Circle, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven
Lakeland receives bariatric care accreditation
NILES — The Lakeland Weight Loss Center has been accredited as a Low Acuity Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).
The MBSAQIP standards ensure bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success, according to a Spectrum Health Lakeland news release.
The accredited center offers pre-operative and post-operative care designed specifically for severely obese patients.
To earn the MBSAQIP designation, Lakeland Weight Loss Center met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure, and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity.
The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.
After applying, centers seeking accreditation undergo an extensive site visit by a bariatric surgeon, who reviews the center’s structure, process and clinical outcomes data.
For more information about the accreditation, visit www.facs.org/quality.