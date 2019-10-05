Shoreline Garden Club meets on Oct. 14

STEVENSVILLE — The Shoreline Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road. Daniel Bellinger will present “Beauty in Daffodils Worldwide – Why Excellence Matters.”

Bellinger is president of the St. Joseph Valley Daffodil Society, a successful hybridizer with many awards, and a published writer.

A business meeting will follow his presentation.

Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 235-1783.