Shoreline Garden Club meets on Oct. 14
STEVENSVILLE — The Shoreline Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road. Daniel Bellinger will present “Beauty in Daffodils Worldwide – Why Excellence Matters.”
Bellinger is president of the St. Joseph Valley Daffodil Society, a successful hybridizer with many awards, and a published writer.
A business meeting will follow his presentation.
Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 235-1783.