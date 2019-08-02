Veggie Van stops in Southwest Michigan
The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring locally grown fruits and vegetables, will make stops at two locations in Southwest Michigan this month, offering free healthy foods and nutrition information.
A registered dietitian will be on site during the events to host live cooking demonstrations and free tastings.
The first event will be from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6 during National Night Out at Dwight P. Mitchell Park, 127 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor.
The second event will be from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the YMCA of Southwest Michigan, 3665 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph.
The goal of the program is to ensure fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce.
The Veggie Van is made possible through the generosity of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Southwest Michigan.
For more information, visit grymca.org/ymca-veggie-van.
Bones in Balance classes start Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH — Lakeland Orthopedic Physical Therapy is enrolling participants for Bones in Balance, a four-week program designed to teach those with osteoporosis and osteopenia how to live with these conditions through self-management.
Bones in Balance incorporates education and exercise, and is led by trained physical therapists. The program includes self-management tips from a pharmacist, registered dietitian and nurse educator.
Classes will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. or 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 6-29 at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
A physician’s order is required to participate.
There is a $25 registration fee to cover the cost of materials. The remaining amount is billable to insurance.
For more information, or to register, call 556-7150.
Bariatric surgeons to discuss weight loss options
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center will host a pair free seminars, “Lose Weight ... Find Health,” this month.
The first seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community conference room at Lakeland Medical Suites, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave., Niles.
The second seminar will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 21 in the community room at Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph.
Bariatric surgeons Michael Schuhknecht and Seth Miller will discuss programs available for losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight for years to come.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center creates a customized lifestyle plan for each patient through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.
For more information, or to register for a seminar, visit www.lakelandweightlosscenter.com/events or call 927-5361.
Learn to live well with congestive heart failure
WATERVLIET — Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer “Living Well with Heart Failure,” a free class about congestive heart failure, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in classroom B at Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet, 400 Medical Park Drive.
Participants will learn to identify common causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as new daily routines that can improve quality of life.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
CPR class planned in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to attend a free CPR training class from 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room at The Orchards Mall, 1800 Pipestone Road.
This course is intended for anyone 16 or older with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements.
Participants will earn a two-year certification for HeartSaver CPR AED from the American Heart Association.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
Free wellness event set at Benton Harbor barbershop
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to a neighborhood-centered health home event from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Elite Barbershop, 1301 Pipestone Road.
Free blood pressure screenings will be offered, and a clinical educator will be on-site for personal health coaching sessions.
Those in attendance also can meet with a Spectrum Health Lakeland resident physician, and participate in a discussion about key medical topics.
Walk-ins will be welcomed.
For more information, call 556-2808.
Learn more about AAA
WATERVLIET — Tara Gillette, marketing and communications specialist for the Region IV Area Agency on Aging, will visit Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
She will share details about the programs, services and opportunities AAA offers.
VIPs meet Thursday in SH
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Warren Center, 540 Williams St.
For more information, call Ray Llorens at 637-1418.
Aging Mastery Program classes continue in SJ
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will continue its series of Aging Mastery Program classes from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 with “Aspirations/Bucket Lists.”
The motivational class will help attendees discover strategies to align their personal goals with societal benefits – linking what they want to do with why they want to do it.
Helen Hoagland, a certified integrative life coach, will be the guest speaker. She has more than 40 years of experience teaching, coaching and advocating for children and families.
The class will be at the AAA’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
The elective classes are part of a health-and-wellness program developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The classes focus on physical/mental health, financial health or life enrichment.
The fee for the class is $10. Scholarships are available.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information about the classes, or to register, contact Tara Gillette at taragillette@areaagencyonaging.org or 408-4369.