Choucair to keynote Andrews seminar
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Andrews University will host “Advancing Health? It’s About the Mind, the Body and the Community,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
The public is invited to attend the free event, which is part of a three-year series, “Community Grand Rounds: Healing the Trauma of Racism.”
Bechara Choucair, MD, senior vice president and chief community health officer for Kaiser Permanente, will be the keynote speaker.
He will discuss how his organization is working to improve conditions for health and equity by building communities that have stable affordable housing, meaningful work that pays a living wage, successful schools, clean air and water, nourishing foods in neighborhood stores, and safe places to exercise and play.
Choucair oversees the organization’s national community health efforts and philanthropic giving activities aimed at improving the health of its 12.2 million members and the 68 million people within the communities it serves.
“Community Grand Rounds” is a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland and The Todman Family Foundation.
Registration is required by visiting www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/cgr.
Confident Caregivers class starts July 22
CASSOPOLIS — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will partner with the Cass County Council on Aging to offer “Creating Confident Caregivers” at the Ed Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Road, beginning July 22.
The class will meet from 1-3 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 26.
The class is for people caring for someone with memory loss who is still living in the community. Family members and friends also may attend.
Attendees will learn about dementia, how to deal with everyday activities, and how to care for themselves.
Free respite care will be provided.
The class is free, but donations are accepted.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more information, or to register, contact Tracy Manning at tracymanning@areaagencyonaging.org or 982-7731.
Campus for Creative Aging hosts open house
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave., will hold an open house and ribbon cutting from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday.
“A new movement in aging is emerging, and this is an opportunity for older adults to feel like they are vital resources in their community and that they are recognized and respected for living purposefully,” Amy Nichols, campus coordinator, said in a news release. “The Campus for Creative Aging will deliver life enrichment programs based on creativity, purpose, growth and learning.”
Attendees will learn more about the Computer Learning Center, Sounds Good Choir, Aging Mastery Program and other programs and classes. There will be tours, information and refreshments.
For more information, contact Nichols at 982-7748 or amynichols@areaagencyonaging.org.
Benefit to raise funds for hospice care
SOUTH HAVEN — The public is invited to Hospice at Home Benefit, Wine and Beer Tasting for Caring Circle from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3.
The event will be at Dan and Mary Nulty’s property at 456 Monroe Blvd.
All proceeds will support charitable hospice care for patients in the greater South Haven area.
This year’s event once again will feature the “human iPod,” musician John Rush, wine and beer tastings from 16 local wineries and breweries, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Guests who fund a day of care can add their name to a watercolor mural created by illustrator Sabine Krummel.
Last year’s event raised 443 days of charitable hospice care for the greater South Haven area. This year’s goal is 500 days.
Tickets are $75 in advance, or $85 the day of the benefit. A VIP experience for $100 per ticket includes a champagne social prior to the benefit and an exclusive after party.
Tickets can be purchased at Caring Circle offices, ACE Wolverine Hardware, South Haven visitors bureau, or online at www.caring-circle.org.
For more information, call 637-3825.