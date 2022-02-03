Brock, Blaylock to join Monday Musical Club
ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Club concert series will host the Rev. David Brock and poet Pearl Blaylock at 3 p.m. Monday.
The free program will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 613 Court St.
Brock, the minister of music at Second Baptist Church in Benton Harbor, began singing in church at age 7, and took piano lessons from Michael Adkins and Charlotte Osby. At 12, he became a member at Second Baptist Church, where he played for several church ensembles. He taught himself to play by ear, and can play anything he hears.
He has played for several churches and groups. He currently accompanies the Benton Harbor High School choir, and teaches piano and voice to several students.
Blaylock has been a member of the Monday Musical Club for 28 years. She was trained as an actress. She taught in Illinois schools for 13 years before spending 25 years with St. Joseph Public Schools.
Though currently retired, she is active with many groups.
Monday Musical is looking for new members. Members don’t have to be music educators or play an instrument. The only requirement is an appreciation for music.
For more info, contact Mary Kynast at mfkynast@gmail.com.
Museum program to focus on President Ford
COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., will host “Gerald Ford: A Michigander Assumes the Presidency” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
History professor Tim Moore will take a look at the life of our 38th president. Moore has taught American history at Lake Michigan College since 2003.
Born Leslie Lynch King Jr. in Nebraska, Ford moved to Michigan, turned down offers to play professional football, earned a law degree, served with distinction during World War II, and was America’s only unelected vice president and president.
Assuming the presidency following the resignation of disgraced President Richard Nixon, Ford tried to combat inflation, dealt with the country’s disillusionment from the Watergate scandal, faced the fallout from the Vietnam War, and issued a controversial pardon to his predecessor.
The free program will be available in person and livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page. RSVPs aren’t required to attend in person, but one person from each party will be asked to provide contact information upon arrival.
For questions, or more information, call 468-3330.