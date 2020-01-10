Foot clinic at senior center is Jan. 17
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., will host a foot clinic on Jan. 17 by appointment only.
Van’s Medical Equipment provides the service, which also is available to diabetics with a doctor’s order.
The first visit is $30, which includes a reusable foot care kit. Follow-up visits are $25.
The service is available to those 60 and older.
To make an appointment, call 429-7768.
Surgeons to discuss weight loss options
NILES – The Lakeland Weight Loss Center will host a free seminar, “Lose Weight ... Find Health,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community conference room at Lakeland Medical Suites, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Bariatric surgeons Michael Schuhknecht and Seth Miller will discuss programs available for losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center works with each of its patient to create a customized lifestyle plan through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.
For more info, or to register, visit lakelandweightlosscenter.com/events or call 927-5361.
Informational event to address tinnitus
ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Kasewurm’s Professional Hearing Services, 511 Renaissance Drive, Suite 100, will host an informational event for people with tinnitus – the perception of ringing, buzzing or whistling in their ears – at 5 p.m. Jan. 27.
Drs. Terry McIlvaine and Hannah Reeg, and Tony Meyer, a certified hearing instrument specialist, will discuss the causes, symptoms and potential relief solutions for tinnitus.
Tinnitus isn’t a condition itself, according to a new release, it’s a symptom of an underlying condition, such as hearing loss, ear injury or a circulatory system disorder. Although tinnitus can worsen with age, it can improve with treatment for many people.
To register, call 982-3444. Space is limited.
For more information, visit www.prohear.net.
Matter of Balance volunteers needed
ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteer coaches to teach Matter of Balance classes.
“Matter of Balance – Managing Concerns About Falls” is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity among older adults.
What do you need to be a coach?
Good communication and interpersonal skills; enthusiasm, dependability and a willingness to lead small groups of older adults; and the ability to lead low- to moderate-level exercise.
For more information, contact Julie Schwarz at 982-7759 or julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org.
An upcoming training session is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Jan. 21 and 23 at the AAA, 2900 Lakeview Ave.