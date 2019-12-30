New Year’s Eve party for kids in Bridgman
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host a New Year’s Eve party for children from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday for those too young to stay up until midnight.
Those planning to attend are asked to sign up at the circulation desk or call 465-3663.
St. Joseph library changing rental policy
ST. JOSEPH — The library board at Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., recently made a few circulation policy changes that go into effect this week.
Starting Wednesday, there will no longer be rental charges for DVDs.
All DVDs now will circulate for two weeks, and be eligible for renewal.
Overdue fines will now be 20 cents per day for all items, with a maximum of $10 per item.
And fee card prices will increase to be $25 per quarter, or $100 annually.
Teen karaoke party set for Thursday
ST. JOSEPH — Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., will host a teen karaoke party from 3-4 p.m. Thursday for teens in grades 7-9.
For more information, call 983-7167 or visit www.youseemore.com/maudpreston.
Learn about becoming a U.S. Census taker
HARTFORD — A U.S. Census representative will visit Hartford Public Library, 15 Franklin St., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 8.
Learn how to become a census taker and earn extra income. Hours are flexible, the pay is weekly and training is paid.
For information, or questions, call 621-3408 or 855-JOB-2020.
Museum to host ‘Life by Candlelight’
COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., will host a children’s program, “Life by Candlelight,” at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Most people take for granted that they have electricity in their house. But what was life like for people who lived more than 100 years ago, before homes were powered by electricity?
The program will illustrate what life was like in the home during wintertime as the daylight hours grew shorter.
Activities will include hand-dipped candle making, writing with a quill by candlelight, and using wax to seal a letter.
RSVPs are not required for this free program, which is recommended for ages 6-12.
For questions, or more information, email peter@northberrienhistory.org.