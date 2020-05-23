Federal employees meeting canceled
Southwest Michigan Chapter 572 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will not meet on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 10:37 am
