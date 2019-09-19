Olsen opens new exhibit
SAWYER — An opening reception for "FACETIME," Fritz Olsen's latest work, is set for this weekend.
The public is invited to attend from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at his studio, 6914 W. Holloway Drive.
"FACETIME" is an exhibition of new works that have been inspired by the aging process.
Turning 60 was Olsen's impetus to change gears and play with ideas and social themes expressed through the face and body. It's been a sabbatical of sorts from his commissions and commitments, he said.
"I am exploring concepts that self-generate during the free creative process," he said, "allowing myself to turn away from the normal working day-to-day routine that even artists can find themselves attached to."
Olsen's works can found in permanent collection at the Krasl Art Center, the Brauer Museum of Art, Fernwood Botanical Garden, the Kohl Children's Museum and, recently, downtown New Buffalo.
The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 1.
Box Factory seeking artists
ST. JOSEPH — Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 gallery season at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
The proposed exhibit must be recent work, completed within the past three years, and not have been shown in any other gallery in its entirety in Berrien County. The artist can not have had an individual show at the Box within the past three years (2017-19).
Applicants who are residents of Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Van Buren, Barry, Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties in Michigan or Lake, Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties in Indiana will be given preference.
Applications must be submitted online via a Google form. To complete the online form, use your Gmail account, or create a Google account with any preferred email address.
Visit boxfactoryforthearts.org for a link to the application form.
Applications are due by midnight Oct. 13. Artists will be notified by email before Nov. 14.
Complete submission guidelines are contained in the online form.
For questions, email gallery@boxfactoryforthearts.org.
For more information, call 983-3688.
Wurstfest comes to downtown Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — Three Oaks Wurstfest returns to downtown Saturday.
The free, family-friendly festival will include live music from noon-7 p.m., a classic car show, arts and crafts vendors, wine and beer, and children’s activities.
The car show along South Elm Street will start at 10 a.m. All classic cars are free to participate.
The live music lineup is: 10 a.m., MG Bailey; 11:30 a.m., The Newports; 1:30 p.m., The Edgar Willbury Experience; 3:30 p.m., Red Deluxe; and 5:30 p.m., WYSIWYG.
A farmers market will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and at 11 a.m. more than 40 arts and crafts vendors will start selling their wares.
There will be face painting and pumpkin decorating on South Elm Street between Linden and Central streets until 7 p.m.
The beer/wine tent and live music will be at the corner of Central and Elm streets.
There will be more than 15 brewers, two wineries and a distillery on hand.
Fischoff winners to perform at the Howard
BERRIEN SPRINGS — At 7 p.m. Sunday, the Aruna Quartet will perform at Andrews University's Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
The Aruna Quartet features William Pyle on soprano saxophone, Tony Guzman on alto saxophone, Ryan Hill on tenor saxophone and Andrew Schoen on baritone saxophone.
Since forming at Texas Tech University in 2015, the quartet has performed a range of traditional and contemporary repertoire.
The Aruna Quartet is a prizewinner in national and international competitions including the MTNA National Competition, the Coltman Competition, The American Prize and the ENKOR competition.
Most recently, in May, the group was awarded the Gold Medal and Grand Prize at the 46th Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame.
The quartet is now actively commissioning and arranging music, presenting educational clinics, and performing on tours throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Tickets can be purchased at howard.andrews.edu, and are $10 for general seating and $5 for students.
For more information, call 471-3560.
Tickets on sale for ABBA Mania
BENTON HARBOR — ABBA Mania, an ABBA tribute concert, returns to the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage at 8 p.m. Jan. 24.
Tickets, which are now on sale, are $27-$57.
ABBA Mania formed in 1999 in London. It has toured the world in a quest to bring the music of the Swedish “supergroup” to their millions of fans.
Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly 10 years. At their height, they became Sweden’s highest export earners – outselling Volvo cars. In the early 1980s, they decided to go their separate ways.
Their hits included “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper,” “Fernando” and “Take a Chance on Me."
For tickets, visit www.themendelcenter.com or call 927-8700, option 1.
Great White, Slaughter to perform at Four Winds
NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casino has announced a Jan. 31 concert featuring Great White and Slaughter.
Tickets for the show at the Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, go on sale Friday. Prices start at $49.
Great White is a Grammy-nominated hard rock band. Its hits include “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love” and “Lady Red Light.”
The band has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, and two platinum albums.
The band is made up of Mitch Malloy on vocals, Mark Kendall on guitars, Michael Lardie on guitars and keyboards, Audie Desbrow on drums, and Scott Snyder on bass.
Slaughter is a multi-platinum selling band and American Music Award recipient known for hit songs like “Up All Night” and “Fly To The Angels.”
Members of the band include Mark Slaughter on lead vocals and guitar, Dana Strum on bass guitar and backup vocals, Jeff Blando on lead guitarist and backup vocals, and Zoltan Chaney on drums.
For tickets, or more information, visit www.fourwindscasino.com or call 866-494-6371.
Tickets on sale for anniversary show
BENTON HARBOR — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra will present "The Big Payback: 10 Year Anniversary Show" at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
Tickets for the show at The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St., are now on sale. They are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Tickets are available online at www.smso.org or by calling 982-4030.
St. Joseph’s own Leah Tirado will bring her nine-piece band from Madison, Wis., to Benton Harbor to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
Showcasing their style of jazz, funk, soul and rock, The Big Payback is compared to bands like Chicago, Tower of Power, and Earth, Wind and Fire.
The Big Payback burst onto the Madison music scene by winning Isthmus’ Band to Band Combat in 2011. That same year, they released their debut album, "Overture."
Taking their name from the classic James Brown song “The Payback,” the band shared the stage with original J.B.’s members Clyde Stubblefield, “Jabo” Starks, Fred Thomas and Fred Wesley for a 2015 performance at MadCity Sessions. The following year, the group played the prestigious Briggs & Stratton stage at Summerfest.