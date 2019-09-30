Fundraiser to support school restoration
THREE OAKS — The past and the future of Spring Creek Schoolhouse will be the focus of a fundraiser from 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Lynn and Allen Turner’s farm, 5787 Spring Creek Road.
The event will raise funds for the restoration of the one-room schoolhouse at Donner and Three Oaks roads.
Myrna Grove, the author of “The Legacy of the One-Room School House” and other books about Midwest life in the 1800s, will speak.
Restoration plans for the school will be presented by the construction company, and small-plate appetizers and beverages will be served.
The Spring Creek Schoolhouse Restoration Committee was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation. Funds from the event will help complete the match.
The project also has received a $20,000 grant from The Pokagon Fund, a $25,000 commitment from Three Oaks Township and a $15,000 pledge from Allen Turner.
The first phase of the $164,000 restoration project includes securing the building and adding an accessible entrance. Once restored, the building will be furnished with period pieces and be available for community gatherings and programs of The Region of Three Oaks Museum.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.springcreekschoolhouse.org, or by sending a check to Three Oaks Township Hall, c/o Spring Creek Schoolhouse Donation, P.O. Box 55, Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Chorus to sing for Lest We Forget
BENTON HARBOR — Lest We Forget will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday (refreshments at 9:30 a.m.) at Southwest Michigan Regional Airport, 1123 Territorial Road.
Walgreens will be administering free flu shots to those who have DD214 or veteran ID cards.
Berrien County Veterans Service Officer Lee Lull will have an update, and the Lighthouse Chorus will perform.
DAR to host Blessing of the Graves
THREE OAKS — The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a “Blessing of the Graves” at 2 p.m. Sunday for the eight veterans buried at Shedd Cemetery.
The public is welcome to attend as each veteran is prayed over by chapter chaplain Margaret Drolet Hansen and members.
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter has adopted the Shedd Cemetery for restoration and preservation. Many gravestones have been repaired and three veterans have received their Veteran Administration gravestones and a sign. A pollinator garden with flag pole is being installed.
This cemetery is located in Three Oaks Township south of town on Spring Creek Road.
Genealogy workshop planned for Thursday
THREE OAKS — Are you a descendant to a patriot of the American Revolution?
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday for women interested in joining the NSDAR.
The workshop will be at Three Oaks Township Public Library, 3 N. Elm St. Walk-ins will be welcomed.
DAR members will be available to help women start their applications for membership to this lineage service organization. Women who can prove they are direct descendants to those who served in the American Revolution are eligible to join.
The DAR serves communities through programs and events focused on veterans and current service members, historic preservation and education, conservation, citizenship, women’s issues and youth.
For more info, contact rebecca.deweyto@gmail.com or 635-7601.
History challenge set for Sunday night
THREE OAKS — The “Fabulous Region of Three Oaks History Challenge” will debut at Froehlich’s Kitchen & Pantry, 19 N. Elm St., at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Contestants will answer multiple-choice questions about the past and present of Three Oaks and nearby towns. Some questions promise to be challenging, while others will just be silly.
While results are tabulated, The Region of Three Oaks Museum board member Nick Bogert will reveal the answers and provide background in an illustrated presentation, while attendees enjoy food and drinks.
All contestants will be entitled to discounts on Froehlich’s merchandise, and top finishers will receive prizes.
Many of the answers can be found in current displays at the museum, 5 Featherbone Ave. The museum is open from noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through October.
A $5 donation is required to tackle the challenge.
For more info, visit www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.
B. Springs Camera Club meets Wednesday
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Springs Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Berrien Springs Community Library, 215 W. Union St.
This month’s program consists of a competition of digital images submitted by members.
The selected topic for the meeting is spiders and/or webs.
Files should be named as Spider_PhotoTitle_Name.jpg, and emailed to berrienspringscc@gmail.com.
Other monthly images to be reviewed will include nature, open (anything goes), and black-and-white images.
For more information, find the club on Facebook at Berrien Springs Camera Club, and click on Notes on the left side.
Up to 10 images may be submitted by each member no later than midnight Tuesday.
The public is welcome to attend.
Refreshments will be served.
This year, the club has started a campaign to select its Photographer of the Year. The winner will be based on the points earned and awarded throughout the year.
Forum to address climate change
NEW BUFFALO — The Friends of New Buffalo Library will bring climate change close to home during the next Community Forum Series event at 6 p.m. Oct. 7.
The forum will be at New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St.
Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz will take a look at the future of sport fishing on Lake Michigan during a discussion on how climate change is impacting recreation.
Upcoming Friends programs include: Nature Photography with Your Smartphone on Oct. 12; The Day the Music Died on Oct. 29; Casey and the Flying Fortress on Nov. 11; and Wessel Whittaker and the First Days of New Buffalo on Nov. 19.
For more information, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.