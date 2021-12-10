Coat drive underway at New Troy Community Center
NEW TROY — New Troy’s annual Winter Coat Drive has returned to the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Areas of dense morning fog. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 8:31 am
NEW TROY — New Troy’s annual Winter Coat Drive has returned to the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Do you have some news about your hometown you’d like to see in the paper? Mail it to Features Editor Andy Steinke at The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; deliver it to 3450 Hollywood Road; or email it to focus@TheHP.com. Timely news about upcoming events should be received two weeks prior to the events.