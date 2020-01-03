Dr. Tynes appointed to Mich. Board of Medicine
BENTON HARBOR — Dr. Donald Tynes of Benton Harbor was one of seven people recently appointed to the Michigan Board of Medicine by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
He is the chief medical officer for Benton Harbor Health Center and pastor of Keep It Real Ministries. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Wayne State University.
His term started Wednesday and runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
The Board of Medicine works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of medical doctors in Michigan.
Underlying all of the board’s duties is the responsibility to promote and protect the public’s health, safety and welfare. This responsibility is implemented by ascertaining minimal entry level competency of medical doctors and requiring continuing medical education during licensure.
Heart failure class is Tuesday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer “Living Well with Heart Failure,” a free class about congestive heart failure, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday in the pharmacy conference room at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
Participants will learn to identify common causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as new daily routines that can improve quality of life.
Registration is required by calling 556-2808.
Good Grief programs starting next week
Sessions of “Good Grief,” a free bereavement sharing and education program, are starting up next week around Southwest Michigan.
The program covers topics such as how to cope with loss, guilt and regret; why you feel the way you do; and finding a sense of peace.
Upcoming sessions are:
• 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 18, Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph.
• 3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 20, Caring Circle, 4017 Chamberlain Road, Buchanan.
• 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10-Feb. 21, Caring Circle, 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven.
For more information, or to find out about other ongoing bereavement programs, call Caring Circle at 429-7100.
Free diabetes class set for Thursday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will offer a free program designed to help anyone with higher-than-normal blood sugar levels learn about lifestyle changes that may help them avoid or delay the onset of diabetes.
The class will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the pharmacy conference room at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road.
During the first hour, a registered nurse will guide attendees through the disease process of diabetes and introduce healthy lifestyle changes. In the second hour, a registered dietitian will suggest meal selections that can help attendees maintain health and manage weight.
This program does not require a physician referral. Registration, however, is required as class size is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 556-2868.
VIPs meeting Thursday
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Warren Center, 540 Williams St.
For more info, contact facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418.