Bridgman library to close for remodel
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will close temporarily from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5 for renovations, new paint, carpet and furniture.
During the closure, normal services will be temporarily suspended.
For more information, visit www.bridgmanlibrary.com.
Library Books Hounds return on Sept. 10
STEVENSVILLE — Would your child like to read to a patient, attentive friend?
The Library Book Hounds will visit Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 10.
A legal waiver is required to participate.
Register for one of three time slots.
Dog time has been donated by Best Friends 4-H Club. All ages welcome to participate.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Lest We Forget to meet Wednesday morning
BENTON HARBOR — Lest We Forget will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday – refreshments at 9:30 a.m. – at Southwest Michigan Regional Airport, 1123 Territorial Road.
Berrien County Veterans Service officer Lee Lull will give an update on Veterans Affairs information.
Guest Ryan Ogle, championship director of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, will talk about the 2020 tournament at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Community Fun Day set for Sept. 14
STEVENSVILLE — The 9th annual Community Fun Day has been set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Lincoln Township Community Park, 5575 S. Roosevelt Road.
Major activities will include senior bingo from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Lincoln Township Public Library; square dancing by the Village Squares at noon; a performance by the featured act, mime Rob Reider at the Community Center at 1 p.m.
Free activities available for children throughout the event will include: cupcake decorating by Martin’s; games, bounce houses, face painting, crafts with Lincoln Township Library; magic acts by John Dudley; balloons by Ken’s Balloons; and rocket launches by Michiana Rocketry.
Children also can meet and take pictures with Elsa from “Frozen,” Poppy from “Trolls” and Spider-Man.
There will be refreshments and treats available for purchase.
The Lions Club will be selling $1 hot dogs, and Camzies Pizza food truck will be selling wood-fired pizzas.
Visit Community Fun Day on Facebook for more information.
Gast having annual picnic on Sept. 14
ST. JOSEPH TWP. — Gast Manufacturing will have its family picnic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Carronde Park, 2650 Riverbend Drive.
Gast retirees and their spouses are invited to attend.
To register, or for more information, contact Gast human resources at 934-1220.
The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
Former SJPS employees meeting
ST. JOSEPH — The Golden Bears are inviting all former St. Joseph Public Schools employees to meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 for coffee and breakfast at Joe’s Cafe, 4100 M-139.