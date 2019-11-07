Noktoberfest to benefit Curious Kids’
THREE OAKS — A family-friendly event Saturday night in Three Oaks will benefit Curious Kids' Museum and Curious Kids' Discovery Zone.
Noktoberfest – Oktoberfest in November – will feature German food and drinks, dancing and fun for children from 6-10 p.m. at 19 North by Froehlich's, 19 N. Elm St.
A German band, Ein Prosit, will provide musical entertainment.
Tickets are $40, and free for children younger than 10.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.shopfroehlichs.com or in person at Froehlich’s.
Box hosting gallery walk Saturday
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will host a gallery walk of "Series 7 Art Exhibition" from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can explore the exhibit and ask questions of the artists. There will be time to explore on your own and as a group.
The walk is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
"Series 7" runs through Dec. 7. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
"Series 7" features the artwork of Alan Larkin, Ron Doyle, Tom Cernius and Southwest Michigan Printmakers.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Tickets now available for 'The Nutcracker'
STEVENSVILLE — Studio Dance Theatre will celebrate its 44th season with a presentation of “The Nutcracker.”
The dancers will perform "The Nutcracker" at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Lakeshore Community Auditorium, 5771 Cleveland Ave.
Tickets are available by calling 429-5711. Tickets are $12, and $6 for ages 12 and younger.
The box office will open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets also can be purchased at Dance Arts from 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or by calling to make an appointment.
Since the SDT’s first production of “The Nutcracker” in 1981, it has grown to a full-scale ballet, using the entire score.
A VIP Nutcracker Tea Party is planned from 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Lakeshore High School. Attendees can enjoy desserts and hot beverages from the land of sweets, and mingle with the cast.
Space is limited. To buy tickets for the tea party, which are $10, call 429-5711 or visit www.eventbrite.com. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
Tea party goers also will receive VIP seating for the 3 p.m. show.
BCCS Art Festival is Wednesday
ST. JOSEPH — The 5th Annual Berrien County Cancer Service Art Festival will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
When a family has a health crisis, the entire family is affected, particularly children, who may not be able to express their emotional needs. As a support group for children and families impacted by cancer, BCCS brings local artists and children together in a way where art can be used as an expression of feelings.
At the end of the year, BCCS showcases the art that is created, and invites the public to join them to support families impacted by cancer.
In addition to the art displays, activities will include: an interactive art projects for the entire family, professional face painting, live music including John Tolhuizen, meet-and-greet with the artists, refreshments and a silent auction.
Attendees can buy an art piece for a donation.
For more information, call 429-3281 or visit www.bccancerservice.org.
Meet the author of 'Keeping Chickens'
BUCHANAN — "Keeping Chickens" author Mindie Dings Dittemore will visit Buchanan District Library, 128 E. Front St., at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Attendees can meet Dittemore, attend a presentation and enjoy a craft.
As a child, her love for reading was enriched by frequent participation at the Buchanan library, according to a news release. Her love and interest in animals began at home, and grew with 4-H and the Berrien County Youth Fair. As a parent, she has instilled these loves in her children.
Due to receiving conflicting and incorrect information about chickens in her early years, she had challenges and frustrations to overcome.
She has been a blogger at “Homesteadin’ Mama” for a few years. In 2019, she was contacted by Sky Horse Publishing, and asked if she would write a book on chickens to provide educational, factual and fun information.
Her book is now available online and will be coming to stores in December.
Gladys Knight coming to Four Winds Casino
NEW BUFFALO — Gladys Knight will perform at Four Winds Casino Resort's Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road, at 9 p.m. May 9.
Tickets, which range from $59-$99, go on sale Friday, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 866-494-6371.
Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner who has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, R&B and adult contemporary while performing in film, on TV and live.
She has recorded more than 38 albums, including four solo albums in the last decade. In 1995, she earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the next year, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Her latest album, “Where My Heart Belongs,” is an inspirational gospel album that recently won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel Album.”