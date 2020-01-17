Meyer to discuss hearing health
ST. JOSEPH — Tony Meyer of Dr. Kasewurm’s Professional Hearing Services will visit the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He will discuss how hearing health is related to overall health.
He will give a 30-minute presentation followed by 10-minute previously scheduled appointments to clean and repair hearing aids.
To sign-up for the talk, or to reserve an appointment, call 429-7768.
Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.
For more information, visit www.sjlsc.org.
Lakeland acquires B. Springs practice
BERRIEN SPRINGS — University Medical Specialties, 9045 U.S. Highway 31, recently became a Spectrum Health Lakeland medical practice.
Three physicians and two advance practitioners care for the general medical needs of children and adult patients, and provide student health and occupational medicine services to Andrews University.
The practice also is home to a counseling program with three licensed psychologists and a psychiatric mental health clinical nurse specialist on staff.
For more information about the practice and services offered, or to schedule an appointment, call 473-2222.
‘Life Changes’ class comes to AAA campus
ST. JOSEPH — An informal and interactive class, “Life Changes Self-Discovery Map Class,” to discover where your life is changing now and where you want to make changes this year has been set for Wednesday.
The class, presented by Catherine’s Divine Riches Project: Life Empowerment Fast Tracks for Life Change founder Catherine Lenard, will run from 9-11 a.m. at the Region IV Area Agency on Aging’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave.
Registration is required as space is limited. Cost is $25.
For more information, or the registration link, visit www.divineriches.com/lifechangesclass or call Amy at 982-7748.
Nominations sought for health awards
LANSING — The Michigan Public Health Week Partnership is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to preserve and improve their community’s health for its annual Hometown Health Hero awards.
The awards are presented every April as part of Michigan Public Health Week.
This year’s awards focus on the following areas of public health: mental health, maternal/child health, violence, environmental health, education, and healthy housing.
Nomination forms can be downloaded from Michigan.gov/mphw.
Forms can be returned to Jim Koval via email at kovalj@michigan.gov or faxed to 517-335-8392 by Feb. 14.
Awards will be presented at the State Capitol on April 15.