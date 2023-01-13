Actor Ezra Miller is going to spend the next year on probation and continue with mental health treatment after they pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge at a Vermont home. Miller appeared in court Friday and entered the plea as part of a deal with prosecutors. Miller was given a suspended jail sentence, a year of probation and a fine. The actor pleaded not guilty in October to charges of stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home. It was one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year.