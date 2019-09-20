Alzheimer’s support group meets in SH

SOUTH HAVEN — The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St.

Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages are welcome to attend.

For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418 or the library at 637-2403.

Medicare open enrollment events set

ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer Medicare open enrollment walk-in events in October, November and December.

Those who have a 2019 Medicare Prescription Drug plan or a 2019 Medicare Advantage plan they want reviewed for 2020 are encouraged to attend.

Attendees must bring an accurate list of medications, identification and all insurance cards, including a Medicare card.

The events will be at AAA’s Campus for Creative Aging, 2920 Lakeview Ave., from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 21, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call Mistelle Sleigh at 408-4354.