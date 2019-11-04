Author Bittner visits Watervliet library
WATERVLIET — Local author Rosanne Bittner will visit Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
She will share her latest work, “Ride the High Lonesome,” which celebrates the American West, and details of her experiences in the world of publishing.
Book will be available for purchase and signatures following her talk.
Bittner has written 66 novels. She is the author of the Savage Destiny, Outlaw Hearts, Blue Heart Trilogy and many other popular series.
She is a native Michigander, and has shared her writing tips and expertise with communities throughout the area.
The event is free. Registration is not required.
For more information, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org.
Book sale is this week
ST. JOSEPH — Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., will hold its annual children’s and adult Christmas book sale this week.
The sale will run from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Camera Club meets Wednesday night
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Springs Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Berrien Springs Community Library, 215 W. Union St.
This month’s program will consist of a presentation by Art Robertson titled “Route 66.”
The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
Lest We Forget meets Wednesday morning
BENTON HARBOR — Lest We Forget will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday (refreshments at 9:30 a.m.) at Southwest Michigan Regional Airport, 1123 Territorial Road.
Kathy Stady will talk about the 2020 Census, Berrien County Veterans Service Officer Lee Lull will give an update, Don Frantz will share information on Medicare open enrollment and tickets will be available for the Nov. 10 Veterans Day concert at The Mendel Center.
FOL mark Veterans Day with Nov. 11 program
NEW BUFFALO — The Friends of New Buffalo Library will commemorate Veterans Day with a World War II tale during its next Community Forum program at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at New Buffalo Township Library, 36 N. Thompson St.
Author Mark Farina will share the true story of Casey and the Flying Fortress – a story about the pilot and crew of a B-17 bomber in World War II. The story covers the assembling and training of the crew to their struggle after becoming prisoners of war.
Farina also will talk about the discovery, 60 years later, of details the pilot’s surviving friends and crew members never knew.
For more info, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Hartford library to celebrate book award
HARTFORD — At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hartford Public Library, 15 Franklin St., will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Coretta Scott King Book Award.
Attendees will learn about King, the importance of her life and her award.
There will be a reading and discussion of the Coretta Scott King Award book for nonviolent social change, “In Plain Sight” by Richard Jackson, and “Firebird” by Misty Copeland.
Attendees will receive a free book.
Library, history center host ‘Magical Evening’
NILES — From 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, the Niles History Center and Niles District Library will co-host the third annual “Magical Evening of Wizardry.”
Free activities will take place at the Historic Chapin Mansion, Fort St. Joseph Museum and Niles District Library.
Witches, wizards and muggles are invited to enjoy a night of magical classes and camaraderie. Activities will include wand making, transfiguration and herbology.
The Michiana Astronomical Society will lead an astronomy class at the Chapin Mansion, and attendees can meet several live animals associated with the wizarding world.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their best wizard wear. A costume contest will run from 5-6:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m.
Food vendor Wood, Stock and Grill will be onsite providing themed food and drinks for the evening.
For more information, call 683-8545 or 845-4054.
MARSP meets Nov. 12
BRIDGMAN — The Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel of Berrien County will meet at noon Nov. 12, at Pebblewood Restaurant and Banquet Hall, 9794 Jericho Road.
Lunch will be served for $13. Attendees can pay at the door.
Any retired school personnel and their spouse are invited to attend, or to join MARSP.
Tara Gillette, marketing/communication specialist for the Region IV Area Agency on Aging, will provide an overview of programs and services available at AAA. She will discuss long-term care options and educational opportunities.
For more information, visit www.marsp-bcc.org.
