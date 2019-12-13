Alzheimer’s group meets Wednesday
SOUTH HAVEN — The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St.
Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages are welcome to attend.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418 or the library at 637-2403.
Lakeland Rehab to host sensory camp
ST. JOSEPH — Children 3 to 12 years old who have been diagnosed with autism, sensory processing disorder or cerebral palsy are invited to experience an active group environment during Spectrum Health Lakeland’s sensory camp.
Led by licensed physical, speech and occupational therapists, activities will be presented in a consistent routine. They will include sensory motor exercises, balance and coordination, obstacle courses, socialization opportunities and gross motor tasks.
The camp will run from 9-10:15 a.m. Mondays from Jan. 13 to March 2 at Power in Motion Gymnastics, 3889 M-139.
“After seven years of overwhelming success with this program, and at the request of many parents/caregivers of children with special needs, we are pleased to be adding an additional winter sensory camp in 2020,” Lakeland Rehabilitation physical therapist Keri Pawielski said in a news release.
Cost is $120 per camper, due by the first day of camp. Sibling discounts are available. Space is limited.
For more information, or to register, call 428-2799.