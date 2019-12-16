Indoor flea market returns in New Troy
NEW TROY — The New Troy Community Center’s indoor flea market returns from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the community center, 13372 California Road.
Food will be provided by Red Brick Cafe.
The market is full of antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made and grown goodies.
Admission is free.
Proceeds from space rentals benefit the community center, an all-volunteer facility run by the nonprofit Friends of New Troy.
For more information, contact Donald Heitsch 773-803-9773.
Food for Fines continues until Jan. 4
BRIDGMAN — Food for Fines continues at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., until Jan. 4.
Patrons can bring unopened, nonperishable food and pantry items to the front desk and have their overdue book fines removed.
