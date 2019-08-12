Learn how to use eBay at the library
STEVENSVILLE — Do you have some collectibles you don’t want anymore, and you need extra cash?
Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host a class on eBay at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Attendees will learn how to create an account, post items for sale, ship and receive items, and avoid scams.
Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Korean War veterans meeting Saturday
EDWARDSBURG — The Papasan-Mamasan Korea Veterans Association will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 2284, 69946 M62.
For more information, contact Don Holmes at 695-1133.
Permits on sale for Bridgman garage sale
BRIDGMAN — The Friends of Bridgman Public Library will host the 37th annual Bridgman community garage sale on Sept. 13-14.
The $10 permits go on sale today at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St.
Sellers must purchase permits by noon Sept. 7 to have their locations included on the garage sale map.
New this year, residents can bring their sale items to the library’s south parking lot and use a 3-by-6-foot table. Only 18 tables are available, and will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis.
Hours for the parking lot tables will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14. Sellers will be required to remove their goods by 4 p.m. Sept. 13, and set up again the next morning.
Home sales will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
Maps will be distributed at the library from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 13.
Next session on Excel is Aug. 20 at the library
STEVENSVILLE — Join Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, for Excel part three at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20.
This class is open to ages 13 and older. A limited number of laptops will be available for use, or attendees can bring their own.
Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Benton Harbor library to screen ‘Shazam’
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will host a Marvel movie matinee Wednesday.
The library will screen “Shazam” at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Attendees are allowed to bring their own snacks or lunch.
Mobile food pantry returns to New Troy
NEW TROY — The mobile food pantry will make a stop at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
Be a junior scientist at the Covert library
COVERT — Covert Branch Library, 33805 M140, will host “Junior Scientists” at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The group will create chemical reactions by making Elephant Toothpaste and Oobleck.
For more info, call 764-1298 or visit www.vbdl.org