Make Halloween crafts at the Benton Harbor library
BENTON HARBOR — This week’s Wednesday Wow family program from 5-6:30 p.m. at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., will feature Halloween crafts.
Teens will have a Halloween party in the auditorium.
Adam Oster to speak at VBRGS meeting tonight
LAWRENCE — Library of Michigan Community Engagement Librarian Adam Oster will be the guest speaker during the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society’s 7 p.m. meeting tonight at the Van Buren Conference Center, 400 S. Paw Paw St.
His program, “Family History Research Through the Library of Michigan,” will teach attendees the basics of researching family’s history using the Library of Michigan’s vast collection of resources.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit vbrgs.org or email VBRGS@yahoo.com.
DAR to unveil new sign, garden and flag pole
THREE OAKS — The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new cemetery sign, pollinator garden and a permanent, lighted flag pole at Shedd Cemetery at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
A grant from the Heart of Cook / Berrien Community Foundation made the garden possible.
The cemetery is located along Spring Creek Road, south of Three Oaks in Three Oaks Township.
The public is welcome to attend, and refreshments will follow the ceremony.
The Rebecca Dewey Chapter has adopted the cemetery for restoration and preservation in partnership with Three Oaks Township.
Three veterans received their VA markers in 2018, and many grave markers have been repaired or erected upright.
More work is needed, according to a news release, with other grave markers and records, which will continue in the spring.
Native Americans program set for Nov. 4
WATERVLIET — “Potawatomi: Past & Present,” a Traveling Trunk treat, will visit Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4.
North Berrien Historical Museum’s Peter Cook, director of programs and outreach, will present a hands-on program for families about the Native Americans who’ve long called Michigan their home.
The program will feature one of the museum’s Traveling Trunks, containing a wealth of resources to inspire kids and parents. There will be crafts to try and memorabilia to discover for the whole family.
Registration is not required.
For more info, contact the library at 463-6382 or info@wdlib.org.
Register now for library painting class
EAU CLAIRE — Those 18 and older are invited to a “Dirty Pour” painting class at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Eau Claire District Library, 6528 E. Main St.
Cost for the class is $5.
Examples are available at the library.
Class size is limited, so registration is requested by Friday.
Apply Nov. 4 to help with 2020 Census
EAU CLAIRE — The 2020 Census will be hiring local people to assist with the Census.
A Census worker will visit Eau Claire District Library, 6528 E. Main St., from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4 for those who are interested in applying.
Masquerade event planned in Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — The Pioneer to Civil War Days in Three Oaks Committee is planning a masquerade fundraiser at The Grotto, 111 N. Elm St., at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
There will be food, beverages, desserts, penny betting table games, a fortune teller and a photo corner.
This is the first event for The Grotto, which is underneath the Featherbone complex.
There will be mocktails with fall-inspired flavors, pumpkin cheese dip with crusty bread, Walnut Tea Sandwiches, mini cheesecakes and petite fours.
Tickets are $25, or $40 per couple, in advance.
To purchase tickets, call 635-7601 or email cwinthreeoaks@yahoo.com.
Victorian era period attire is required. There will be a prize for the most period-accurate costume.
FOL to recall the day rock musicians died
NEW BUFFALO — The death of music rock stars in a plane crash is remembered by many as the “Day the Music Died.”
Speaker Jason Kuntz of River Valley Schools will recall those involved in the crash during the next Community Forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Buffalo Township Library, 36 N. Thompson St.
Kuntz will focus on singers/guitarists Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J. P. Richardson (aka “The Big Bopper”), who were among those who created a fun-filled musical atmosphere, singing songs that have become rock classics.
On Feb. 3, 1959, these three were in the middle of a winter dance party tour across the Midwest. Deciding to charter a small plane to their next singing destination, the three young stars flew from Clear Lake, Iowa, and into the history books.
The Community Forum Series is sponsored by the Friends of New Buffalo Library.
For more information, visit newbuffalotownshiplibrary.org or email new.buffalo.FOL@gmail.com.
Mobile food pantry returns to New Troy
NEW TROY — The mobile food pantry will visit the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
All area residents are invited to participate.
Learn to create a Google site
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 W. John Beers Road, will host “Creating a Website with Google Sites” at 3 p.m. Nov. 4.
The class is open to patrons 13 and older. Registration is required.
For more info, or to register, visit www.lincolnlib.org or call 429-9575.
Wildlife coming to the library in Bridgman
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., will host “Up Close and Wild with Michigan Wildlife” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Outdoor Discovery Center will introduce patrons to reptiles, amphibians and birds.
They will learn animal characteristics, and how they fit into our diverse ecosystems.
This program is for all ages.