Diabetes PATH starts Oct. 17 in Paw Paw
PAW PAW — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer a Diabetes PATH (personal action toward health) workshop in Paw Paw beginning Oct. 17.
Diabetes PATH is a chronic disease self-management program that teaches practical skills for living a healthy life with diabetes. The focus is on self-care, learning coping strategies and sharing experiences.
The workshop will meet from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21 at Senior Services of Van Buren County, 600 E. Michigan Ave.
The class is free, but donations are appreciated.
Family members, friends and caregivers are encouraged to attend.
Class size is limited, so registration is required.
For more info, or to register, contact Julie Schwarz at 982-7759 or julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org.
VIPs meet Thursday
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Warren Center, 540 Williams St.
For more information, call facilitator Ray Llorens at 637-1418.
Free screenings to benefit BCCS
ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Gyl Kasewurm’s Professional Hearing Services, 511 Renaissance Drive, is offering free hearing screenings in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For every new patient that schedules a hearing screening and consultation at the office this month, Kasewurm will donate $20 to Berrien County Cancer Service.
Appointments can be made by calling 982-3444.
Kasewurm also is encouraging people to spread the word. Anyone who refers a friend, family member or neighbor, who is new to PHS, will be entered in a drawing to win a $250 gift card.
Each new referral will be an extra entry to win. The winner will be announced on Nov. 1.
Free wellness event planned in B. Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — The public is invited to a neighborhood-based health home event from 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday at Elite Barbershop, 1301 Pipestone Road.
The free health screening will include a fasting cholesterol lipid panel, blood pressure test and body mass index calculation. A 12-hour fast – no food, only water – is required.
Participants must be at least 18 years old. Walk-ins will be welcomed.
A clinical educator will be on-site for personal health coaching sessions.
Those in attendance also can meet with a Spectrum Health Lakeland resident physician, and participate in a discussion about medical topics.
For more information, call 556-2808.
Veggie Van to offer free food, information
NILES — The Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market featuring local fruits and vegetables, will offer free, healthy foods and nutritional information from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Niles-Buchanan branch of the YMCA of Southwest Michigan, 905 N. Front St.
A registered dietitian will be on site to host live cooking demonstrations and free tastings.
The goal of the program is to ensure fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce.
The Veggie Van is made possible through Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Southwest Michigan.