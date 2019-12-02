Olszewski to talk home repair scams
ST. JOSEPH — Charlie Olszewski will visit the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 to give a presentation on home repair and improvement scams.
He will talk about the telltale signs of home repair scams, unscrupulous contractors and how to navigate the home improvement process.
Senior center activities are for those 60 and older.
Those who plan to attend are asked to call 429-7768 and RSVP.
Federal employees plan holiday lunch
STEVENSVILLE — Chapter 572 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will hold its holiday luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2528 Glenlord Road.
Attendees will order from the menu, and RSVP is not required. Guests are welcome.
For more info, contact Jean Rowe at 782-2769 or jeanrowe70@comcast.net.
The chapter’s next meeting will be March 24.
Eau Claire library to host Christmas craft
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire District Library, 6528 E. Main St., will host a Christmas craft for ages 7-13 on Saturday.
Children will assemble and decorate a cookie tree, decorate a candy jar and make a paper plate wreath.
The program will be from 12:45-2:30 p.m. Space is limited to 15 participants.
Attendees must sign up at the library or by calling 461-6241.
Camera club meets Wednesday night
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Springs Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Berrien Springs Community Library, 215 W. Union St.
The program will consist of a competition interpreting the topic of “Grids.” The object that’s the focus of attention in the photo must be something to do with a grid.
Files should be named: Grid_PhotoTitle_Name.jpg. The aspect ratio should be 1920-by-1280 pixels.
The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
Lest We Forget to meet Wednesday
BENTON HARBOR — Lest We Forget will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday (refreshments at 9:30 a.m.) at Southwest Michigan Regional Airport, 1123 Territorial Road.
There will be a presentation about the fall of the Berlin Wall, which happened in November 1991, and Berrien County Services Officer Lee Lull will provide updates for veterans.
Code at the library, earn free earbuds
WATERVLIET — Anyone ages 10-18 who codes for an hour at Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., between today and Saturday will receive a free set of earbuds.
Try it for an hour, and walk away, if you can. Coding website suggestions will be provided.
Library to host murder mystery
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host “Ugly Sweaters are Murder,” a murder mystery, at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
Sign up now at the library.
Registration will be capped at 25 people.
Author to talk JFK
BRIDGMAN — Author Tim Smith will visit Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St., from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He will discuss the research he has done in preparation for his new book on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Teen Advisory Board meets Tuesday
BRIDGMAN — The Teen Advisory Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgman Public Library, 4460 Lake St.
TAB is for students who want to become involved in the library. Students 12 and older, or in grades 6-12, meet regularly with library staff to give input on books, activities events and more.
Santa to visit Lawrence library
LAWRENCE — Santa will visit Lawrence Branch Library, 212 N. Paw Paw St., from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
The holiday celebration sponsored by the Friends of the Lawrence Library will include pictures with Santa, cookies, cocoa and holiday crafts. All ages are welcome to attend.
Library Friends raffling 60-inch TV
HARTFORD — The Friends of the Hartford Library are holding a raffle fundraiser raffle through Dec. 18.
The group is raffling a 60-inch VIZIO smart TV.
Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5, and are available at Hartford Public Library, 15 Franklin St.
The drawing will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 18. The winner doesn’t need to be present to be eligible. Funds will go toward the new library/community center.
For questions, call 621-3408.