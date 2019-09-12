Rehearsals starting for Christmas concert
THREE OAKS — Harbor Country Singers will begin rehearsals Sept. 25 for their fourth series of Christmas concerts at the School of American Music’s Arts & Education Center, 14 Maple St.
The rehearsal will be from 6:30-8 p.m. All are welcome to join. The ability to read music is not required, but chorus members are expected to attend regular rehearsals.
This year’s concert will be “A Christmas Collage,” featuring the Singers and an array of musicians and creatives from the community.
For more information, visit schoolofamericanmusic.com and click on the Harbor Country Singers tab.
America to perform at Four Winds Casino
NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casino Resort has announced America will make a Jan. 18 tour stop at the Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road.
Tickets for the show, which start at $39, go on sale Friday.
Tickets are available online at www.fourwindscasino.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
The show will feature lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell as they embark on their 50th Anniversary Tour.
Beckley and Bunnell, along with Dan Peek, formed the band nearly 50 years ago after meeting as sons of Air Force personnel stationed in London. Peek left the band in 1977, and died in 2011.
They released their debut album in 1971. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts, and featured their No. 1 hit, “Horse With No Name.”
Friends group plans art exhibit tour in Ind.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Friends of New Buffalo Library have arranged a private, after-hours tour of “The Chicago Imagists: Before and After” at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.
Exhibition Director Lora Fosberg will narrate the exhibit of works by Chicago imagists Roger Brown, Tony Fitzpatrick, Lee Godie, Jeff Koons, Paul Nudd, Ed Paschke, Suellen Roccal, Ray Yoshida and others. The movement celebrated the lowbrow, colorful nature of everyday urban life.
The Lubeznik Center is at 101 W. Second St., in Michigan City, Ind.’s Uptown Arts District.
Admission is free, but group size is limited, so sign-up by email is requested at new.buffalo.fol@gmail.com or at the library front desk.
For directions to the Lubeznik, or for more info, visit lubeznikcenter.org.
Auditions set for LMC’s fall production
BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department has announced audition dates for its fall production of “Exit Strategy.”
Auditions will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Deckmann Studio at LMC’s Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave., and from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 117 at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Ave.
“Exit Strategy” centers on a group of educators from fictional Tumbldn High School, who show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. When the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points.
Vice principal Ricky has stayed on the sidelines for the teachers’ previous battles, but now he’s compelled to step up with a plan to save the school.
The play features three female characters and four males.
Those auditioning should prepare a 30-90 second dramatic or comedic monologue, and also may be asked to cold read from the script.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 22-23, and 3 p.m. Nov. 17, 24 at The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St.
For questions, or more info, email pmow@lakemichigancollege.edu, call 927-8876 or visit www.lakemichigancollege.edu/perf-arts.