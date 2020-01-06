Senior movie days start on Tuesday at library
HARTFORD — Hartford Public Library, 15 Franklin St., will start showing movies for seniors at 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
The first film, which is this week, will be “Casablanca.”
“Casablanca” is a 1942 American romantic drama set during World War II in Morocco. The film stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid, and features Claude Raines, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre. It is 120 minutes.
This month’s second movie will be “On Golden Pond.”
Attendees may bring snacks. The library will provide water, coffee, tea and popcorn.
The library has its movie lineup set through April. To see what movies are in store, visit www.hartfordpl.michlibrary.org. The schedule also is available at the library.
For more information, call the library at 621-3408.
Flea market returns next two weekends
NEW TROY — The New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, will host indoor flea markets from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 18.
The market features antiques, tools, crafts, books, memorabilia, housewares, furniture and locally made and locally grown goodies.
Lunch and snacks will be provided by Red Brick Cafe.
The indoor flea market season continues on the second and third Saturdays of every month through April.
For more information, or to reserve a table, contact Donald at 773-803-9773.
Proceeds from flea market space rentals benefit the community center, an all-volunteer facility run by the nonprofit Friends of New Troy.
Society wins preservation award
The Underground Railroad Free Press recently awarded the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County, Michigan, the 2019 Free Press Prize for Preservation in the contemporary international Underground Railroad Community.
The prize was awarded in recognition and appreciation of the society’s restoration of two Underground Railroad safe houses and two other Underground Railroad-related sites in Cass County.
“In its restoration work, the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County has set a remarkable example of organizing, fundraising and management by a community nonprofit organization, a model for other Underground Railroad sites, groups and programs to successfully follow,” Publisher Peter H. Michael said. “This is a nation-leading example of how to approach restoration of historically important old buildings, involving good coordination of leadership, financing and planning.”
The Free Press annually awards prizes for leadership, preservation and advancement of knowledge, regarded as the top honors in the international Underground Railroad community.
Underground Railroad Free Press Lynx serves as the central registry of Underground Railroad sites and programs, and Datebook as the central calendar of Underground Railroad events.
The bimonthly publication reaches an estimated 100,000 readers.
Benton Harbor Library starts Get Lit program
BENTON HARBOR — Get Lit at the Library in 2020 is a new program at Benton Harbor Public Library, 213 E. Wall St., that’s focused on getting children to read about African-American history.
Each time that a nonfiction book about a famous event or person in African-American history is returned and recorded, the child can choose a prize and continue toward their goal of 12 books this year to win a bookmark night light – to stay “lit.”