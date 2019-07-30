PETERSON: U.S. Air Force Airman Scout T. Peterson, a 2015 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. He is the son of Rachel Peterson of Dowagiac and Jonathan Peterson of Granger, Ind.
YANEY: U.S. Air Force Airman Dylan J. Yaney, a graduate of Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. He is the son of Mystie L. Meis of Corpus Christi and Mark J. Yaney of Coloma.