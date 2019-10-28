DRYER: U.S. Air Force Airman Cassidy Dryer, a 2019 graduate of Coloma High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. She is the daughter of Adam and Leonie Renee Dryer of Coloma.
KIRBY: Army Sgt. 1st Class David M. Kirby, a 2002 graduate of Eau Claire High School who earned a master’s degree in 2017 from Michigan State University, has arrived for duty as a station commander with Metro North Recruiting Company, Indianapolis Recruiting Battalion, Ind.
SPENCER: U.S. Air Force Airman Tatum N. Spencer, a 2019 graduate of Buchanan High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. She is the daughter of Courtney J. Spencer of Buchanan.