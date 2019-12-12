Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes

ST. JOSEPH — Inspiration comes in many different forms for artists. From sunsets to musical lyrics to a passing glance.
But for the Box Factory for the Arts’ 2019 Members Show, artists were asked to submit work “inspired by the greats.”
“People will make connections and see how most art is inspired by other art in some way,” said David Baker, who has two pieces in the show and is also serving as guest curator.
Baker’s pieces were inspired by the written word. Mark Twain’s written word in particular. The other 62 artists chose famous painters and sculptors, pop culture and other “greats.”
The nearly 100-piece show, on display through Jan. 18, will represent a variety of media, including oil, acrylics, watercolor, encaustic monotype, ceramics, charcoal, copper, stained glass, pastel and pencil, photography, digital media and recycled materials.
David Baker
Besides creating art for the Members Show, Baker gets to hang it, too.
“You try to put things in a way that each piece gets its fair opportunity to show what it has and not be overlooked,” he said. “Sometimes you can almost set up a piece to be ignored by the way it’s hung, so you try to do your very best to have it show off what it has.”
Baker said he’s excited to see how the other artists have dealt with the theme.
“I’m a retired college professor, so I think I should know all the references, but they’ll probably be some I don’t know. So that’ll be fun,” he said.
Baker said the theme allowed him to do something he probably wouldn’t have done otherwise. He could have pulled something out of the attic, but decided to create two new pieces.
“I’m a huge fan of Mark Twain and Huckleberry Finn,” he said. “In the original manuscript, there is a passage where Huck listens to these people that operate a raft on the river.”
Huck hears one of the men tell a story about a barrel floating in the river at the exact spot. The story goes that the barrel stayed around for several nights, leading to people being killed.
“Finally, the captain can’t stand it and retrieves the haunted barrel, and there is a dead child in the barrel. The storyteller says it’s his own baby he killed,” Baker said. “It’s a tall tale that when Twain got around to publishing the book was too long and he had to cut that part out. So it only appears in select editions.”
Baker said he created two pieces, one from behind the men looking at the barrel, and the other from behind the barrel looking at the men.
“There’s a grouping of figures in both of the paintings,” he said. “I borrowed figures from another raft painting done by Théodore Géricault, “The Raft of the Medusa.” So it has literary and art history references.”
Lynne Tan
Artist Lynne Tan said she wouldn’t have entered the show if it wasn’t for the persistence of Baker encouraging her to submit work.
“I just dismissed the theme because I work with clay, and when you think of the greats, you think of the painters,” she said. “Because David talked with me so many times, I thought, is there actually a clay artist I could be inspired by?”
Tan remembered Ruth Duckworth, a modernist Chicago sculptor who specialized in ceramics, though she also worked in stoneware, porcelain and bronze.
“I looked her up and got to know her better, because I didn’t know much about her,” Tan said. “I found she worked with white porcelain clay. When she started in the ’50s, she was going back to traditional glazes, and the clay was being shown off. She wasn’t hiding it in layers of glaze and shiny. They were very simple shapes, and spoke very loudly.”
Tan, who also works with white porcelain clay, was finally inspired and decided to make a necklace and earrings in memory of Duckworth, who would have been 100 this year.
“Why not make something based on her work, and small enough that you can actually wear?” she said.
Tan has been at the Box Factory for about 10 years, and submits entries into the Members Show every few years.
She said she’s excited for attendees this year to be able to learn something from the greats.
“They could be inspired in some way to create something that’s not a copy, but you can give your own take to it,” Tan said. “It’s also a new direction. I wouldn’t have made these shapes if it wasn’t for the theme of the show.”
David Smykal
For David Smykal, the theme was a contest to see how close he could come to the work of someone else.
“Everything I paint turns into a cartoon, or looks cartoonish,” he said. “Henri Matisse’s work is animated and cartoon looking as well.”
Smykal made two paintings inspired by Matisse from his late 1930s work.
“I came up with the idea, and I think they turned out pretty OK, they’re funny,” he said.
His two pieces, “Maurice meets Matisse acrylics under glass,” portray an outside garden painting and a nude. Both include a dog.
“I put a dog in a lot of my paintings lately,” Smykal said. “They’re just kind of funny and silly.”
He said he thinks the theme of the show offers a cool opportunity.
“For the most part, masterpieces are out of people’s price range, or you see it in a magazine,” Smykal said. “Everyone’s pretty local here, and you’re getting an idea of what a masterpiece is.”
He said it’s a great way to see fine art locally in a really cool building.
“For me, when people look at mine, I hope people say they look like Matisse, or he stole it from Matisse,” Smykal said.
Di Seely
Di Seely just wants the Members Show to be a positive experience for everyone and hopes it inspires attendees’ minds to wander.
“There’s just nothing like expressing yourself in whatever way,” she said. “The show might inspire a poem or an essay, painting, novel, a sketch. I would hope that people would find an interest in maybe a passion of their own in art.”
For her pieces, she was inspired by Pablo Picasso.
“A couple of years ago, I did a crazy face and it got the eye of the event planner at the Box, and it ended up in her office as part of her collection,” Seely said. “Based on her enthusiasm on that style, I did another one. Then I did another one in the MAC show in the spring. Somehow it was awarded the best in category painting. I’m still in shock and can’t believe that happened.”
The second painting included an earring, and was given to her daughter.
“I thought for this show, let’s go easy and do some Picasso, too,” she said. “They both ended up with earrings, too.”
One is called “Girl with Yellow Earring” and one is called “Girl with Curls (And also earring).”
Seely said she was inspired by the Picasso quote, “The world doesn’t make sense, so why should I paint pictures that do?”
Joan Judd
Joan Judd, now 78, started painting when she was 64 years old.
Moving from watercolors to now learning how to paint in oils, she said she was inspired by an oil painting class she took.
“The instructor, Leah, had a variety of things out, and I thought, I’ll do this lady, she speaks to me,” Judd said.
That’s how “A Woman,” was created, with inspiration from Amedeo Clemente Modigliani, an Italian painter and sculptor who worked mainly in France.
Judd said looking at historical artists as inspiration is great.
“We can see what they have done, and we try to emulate what they’ve done; not exactly, but inspired by technique and those kinds of things,” she said. “Sometimes it would be easier to do our own, but it’s good to have a purpose and a reasons to show your work and work toward something.”
Judd, who tries to submit work to the show each year, said she think the show is great for the members.
“We’re just amateurs,” she said. “It’s a great time to explain one of our pieces. I appreciate them having it. Where else do we show our artwork?”
Arianna Waters
At just 14, Arianna Waters is the youngest artist in the exhibition, with a piece inspired by pop culture.
Her monochromatic painting was inspired by the new “Joker” movie.
“It was a strange movie. It was creepy, weird and the personality of the main character was, too,” she said. “So I view myself in that way in that manner with a mixed emotion and personality.”
The Upton Middle School student said she thought the show would be a good opportunity to get her artwork in the public’s eye.
She said she hopes people think about pop culture when they see her piece.
“And that you can be inspired by everything around you,” she said, “whether it’s controversial or not.”
