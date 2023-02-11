A few years ago I had the opportunity to travel to the Holy Lands. On this trip, we had a guide who spent many years in Jerusalem studying. We referred to him as our rabbi, our teacher. He took us to many places and taught us many things along the way.
One particular day, we were walking through the desert on the road to Jericho. It was tough, desolate, rocky terrain exacerbated by the heat of the midday sun. We rounded a corner where the rock formations jutted out suddenly and for the first time, in about an hour, we had shade from the punishing heat of the day. Our rabbi stopped and quoted part of Psalm 91, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” He asked us to think about the presence of God in relation to the relief and rest we felt from the heat of day in the shadow of the hillside we now stood under. In those moments this portion of scripture came to life in a new way. All of a sudden God’s sheltering was palpable.
