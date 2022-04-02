Generations columnist for The Herald-Palladium

Might we really be coming out of the pandemic? Could it possibly be true?

Everywhere we turn, it feels like people are taking a big sigh of relief, albeit tentatively. Masks are slowly being lowered, and some are even sharing a hug or two.

