Follow The Herald-Palladium on Instagram for more great shots like these from around Southwest Michigan.
Photo story
January and February: A Second Look
Photos from the files of The Herald-Palladium Staff Photographer Don Campbell
Don Campbell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle hits offices at the Renaissance Center in St. Joseph
- Police: Rogue Benton Harbor driver had prior incident
- Lake Michigan Catholic takes new name, changes administrative roles
- Berrien County Youth Fair announces 2022 Grandstand lineup
- Silver Beach Hotel aims for partial reopening by Memorial Day
- Police: Body found in ditch along Pipestone Township road
- Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria property listed for sale
- Police investigating shooting, crash in Benton Township
- Berrien Springs man dies in two-car crash in Weesaw Township
- Whirlpool names property manager for housing development
Latest National News
- Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning
- Louisville mayoral candidate outraged by suspect's release
- Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking
- 'Candy Bomber' who dropped sweets during Berlin airlift dies
- Senator pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse
- Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban
- Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor
- Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
- Prosecutors question officer in Floyd killing about training
- Arbery not seen stealing, cop told hate crime defendants