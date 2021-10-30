A few weeks ago, Hemant Mehta, aka the Friendly Atheist, posted a story on Twitter about Christians behaving badly. He posted it with the comment: “Jesus has very bad taste in humans.”
Many Christians would probably agree that Jesus has bad taste, including the apostle Paul, who described himself as the chief of sinners; and John Newton, slave trader turned abolitionist who wrote the famous lyrics: Amazing grace / how sweet the sound / that saved a wretch like me.
