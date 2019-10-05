BERRIEN SPRINGS — Evangelical theologians Jim Wallis and Ronald Sider will headline a scholarly conference and community gathering Oct. 17-19 at Andrews University.
“Jesus & Politics: Christians, Liberty and Justice Today” will feature experts in church history, theology and human-rights activism.
The conference aims to apply biblical teachings to modern issues through study, thought and dialogue, and answer the question, “What might the political impact of Jesus’ followers look like today?”
Wallis will give a keynote address on Oct. 17. Sider will speak Oct. 18.
Wallis grew up a Baptist, and is the founder, president and editor-in-chief of Sojourners magazine. His new book, “Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus,” released in September, asks whether the way of Jesus offers a path forward in the midst of the spiritual and political crises we face.
Sider, a Mennonite theologian, is a professor at Palmer Theological Seminary and the author of “The Scandal of Evangelical Politics” and “Rich Christians in an Age of Hunger.”
Christianity Today listed him as one of the top 100 most influential Christian authors of the 20th century.
Breakout sessions at the conference will include:
• Jesus and the #MeToo Movement
• Jesus Among the Ethicists & Political Scientists
• Jesus Among the Social Justice & Life Activists
• Jesus and the Immigrant
• Jesus Among the Religious Liberty Advocates
• Jesus Among the Denominations – church/state and activism views of Reformed, Lutheran, Adventist, Catholic, Baptist and Mennonites
• Jesus Among the Constitutional Lawyers
The conference will conclude with a concert featuring the AU Wind Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Howard Performing Arts Center.
The program will include music, readings and poetry celebrating civil and religious liberty, and an award ceremony for student winners of the Liberty and Essay contest.
For more information, or to register, visit www.jesusandpoliticstoday.org.