Karen Walker began writing a journal describing her feelings and the impact of her husband Bob’s diagnosis and treatment after they learned he had prostate cancer. What follows are excerpts from her journal:
March 1, 2018 – Day One
In just 5 minutes, life changed today. Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer. A completely surreal moment. Even though you try, you can’t prepare for this. The doc was very kind, gentle, soft spoken as he explained this is an aggressive cancer. ...
Hard to describe the emotions. Disbelief. We’re both scared of course, but ready to deal with this. We will read a lot to try to understand what our options are.
March 2, 2018
Bone scan today. Not a bad procedure. We get the electronic results tonight. We think the results are negative, meaning no cancer in the bones. That would be very good.
Time is still standing still. Moments of anxiety & moments of courage.
March 6, 2018
About 8:00 a.m., Bob lying on the coach.
Bob: What day is it?
Moose: Tuesday.
Bob: Do I still have cancer?
March 8-9, 2018
Lots of anxiety. The doc confirmed the good news that the cancer hasn’t spread. ... We got the actual (prostate) biopsy report. The numbers are ugly, which is exactly what (Dr. Benjamin) Stockton said on Friday. Time to make decisions. ... Surgery is April 9 & and we got volumes of instructions. It’s truly overwhelming. We still want to see the radiation oncologist.
March 13, 2018
Is it even possible that it was only 13 days ago that our world turned upside down? It feels like infinity.
April 8, 2018
Last day before surgery. Bob has several prep things to do but no eating for the rest of this day. I think if the Master’s (2018 Masters golf tournament) wasn’t on, it would be an even longer day. So many friends have checked in & wished us well. I’m ready for tomorrow to be history.
April 10, 2018
It’s about 10 p.m. on the day after surgery. I have so many thoughts, feelings & emotions that I don’t think I can express them. Plus I’m tired!
The very most important thing is that surgery was successful. The doc called it a perfect surgery. No cancer outside the prostate. That’s huge. ...
Bob’s having a rough time. We didn’t expect this. We needed more post-surg education. Bob’s extremely uncomfortable & in pain when he moves. ...
The toughest emotional moment was when Bob was wheeled out of recovery. He was almost yellow, very bloated & hardly coherent. I kissed his hot & sweaty head & told him how good he had done. As the orderly pushed him ahead, I thought my heart would burst.
April 11, 2018
These last 3 days have been an eternity, but Bob is home. He got a decent night’s sleep last night and it made all the difference in the world. He took several walks today & ate a little.
April 21, 2018
After the first few awful days, recovery has gone amazingly well. Bob is walking every day, eating very healthy & sleeping well. ...
Still some occasional moments of anxiety.
April 27, 2018
I’m feeling so grateful & happy today. Bob looks good & seems to be feeling good. ...
We’re still reading a lot about all things related to prostate cancer. At some point we’ll have to make a decision about radiation. I’m neutral until I know more.
May 7, 2018
Radiation is still a cloud hanging over us. Neither one of us wants this to be necessary. Bob doesn’t want the oncologist to talk him into it. I don’t think that will happen. If it’s right to do, we’ll deal with it. ...
We’re good. Hope is real.
Dec. 20, 2018
I have some catching up to do. Things felt so good in July that I guess I just quit documenting the journey. But the journey’s not done. ...
Both doctors were still recommending radiation. It just didn’t seem right. Doc Stockton told us about a gene test that could analyze the chances of if & when the cancer (in the seminal vesicles) could metastasize. We felt very optimistic that this could change the treatment plan. Bob really didn’t want radiation. The gene test more than supported the Gleason score. On a score of 1-100, Bob’s cells scored 99. Pretty discouraging. ... It was time to start the radiation.
Feb. 4, 2019
It’s hard to believe that Bob completed his last radiation treatment today! (37) & done. Once he got started, the time seemed to go fast. All things considered, Bob felt almost no side effects. Some fatigue & gut aches only.
March 1, 2019
This is a happy day! PSA test came out “undetectable”!! This is the 4th PSA since surgery and the first since radiation. This is huge. No cancer. ...
So now we have a new journey to begin again. Relief. Joy. Gratitude. Appreciation for doctors & science & medical staff. Love for the support of friends & family.