July and August: A second look

A front moves over the Bainbridge Township Hall on July 20, as summer storms drenched much of Southwest Michigan.
A horse sports a braided mane at the Van Buren Youth Fair on July 16 in Hartford.
Suzanne and Ron Klein, owners of Windshadow Farm & Dairy, play with their goats last month in Bangor. The farm recently received the 2018 Farmer of the Year award from the Van Buren Conservation District.
The sun sets as children play in the Whirlpool Compass Fountain in St. Joseph on July 25.
Camille Millsap, 3, of Coloma, has bubbles wiped from her eyes as she plays in the foam pit, sponsored by Freshwater Community Church, during the Watervliet Independence Weekend Celebration on June 29.
Fans show their spirit during the Circle K RedBud National held over the Fourth of July weekend at RedBud MX in Buchanan.
Fairgoers take a break in hammocks near the horse barns Aug. 16 at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Fireworks are reflected in the water of the West Basin Marina in St. Joseph on July 3.
Jasmine Pilkinton, of Harlan, Ind., works on a chalk mural Aug. 3, during Chalk the Block in downtown St. Joseph. Dozens of artists from across the country showed off their skills during the 23rd annual event.
Pastor Maurice McAfee speaks to dozens of students gathered for a Peace Walk Against Gun Violence on Aug. 9 in downtown Benton Harbor.