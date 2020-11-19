LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata has announced the winners of her “MI COVID-19 Hero” essay contest.
“I appreciate all the essays submitted by our talented students from Southwest Michigan who took the time to share the stories of the heroes in their lives who are making a difference in the battle against COVID-19,” LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, said in a news release. “It was great to read about all of the people from our communities who have stepped up to answer the call to service. While there were many excellent essays entered, two stood above the rest. Congratulations to Lacy Mandarino from Watervliet and Adrianna Broussard from Cassopolis for their essays celebrating the heroes in their lives.”