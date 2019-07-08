Kinexus celebrates 2019 Bridge Academy graduates

BENTON HARBOR — The Bridge Academy graduated 36 people from its youth and adult education programs last month.
More than 150 family members, friends, Kinexus board members and community partners joined in the celebration at The Inn at Harbor Shores. Graduates were honored for achieving a GED or high school diploma.
“What you guys did here today is only the beginning,” said Emmanuel Clark, owner of Black Nasdaq and guest speak at the graduation. “You’re not even scratching the surface. You’re going to have hard moments, but failure is not a destination, it’s a part of the process to success.”
Halaila Marie Correa-Acevedo was honored with the Alumni Award, and Christina Araguz was given the Karrington Penny Memorial Academic Achievement Award.
The Bridge Academy is run by Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, a subsidiary of Kinexus Group, and in partnership with Berrien Springs Public Schools.
Through the partnership, Bridge Academy offers academic programs, including GED or online high school diplomas.
Bridge Academy also offers vocational training programs in high demand industries such as the National Retail Federation, Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training, and certified nurse assistant training.
Bridge Academy has programs that serve nontraditional students, including ages 16-19, and adults who are 20 and older who are committed to achieving academic and vocational goals.
For questions about Bridge Academy, contact Allie Knapp, education services manager, at 927-1064, ext. 1412, or KnappA@kinexus.org.